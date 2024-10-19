Canadian Patriot Review

Home
Archive
About
The Ugly Truth Of US Biowarfare in the Ukraine and Beyond (CP Podcast with Jeff J. Brown)
In light of the recent biolab fire in Georgia, I highly recommend people review this discussion on the ugly truth about US biowarfare.
  
Canadian Patriot Review
5
Towards a World of Sovereign Republics: The Idea of Progress
PART 3 of a series
  
Canadian Patriot Review
Towards a World of Sovereign Republics: A Necessary investigation of two constitutions
PART 2 of a series
  
Canadian Patriot Review
Towards a World of Sovereign Republics: The Clash of Two Futures
PART 1 of a series
  
Canadian Patriot Review

July 2024

The Dark Side of Canada’s Confederation
By Gerald Therrien
  
Canadian Patriot Review
1

June 2024

MindSpace, Psyops, and Cognitive Warfare: Winning the Battle for the Mind
By David Gosselin
  
Canadian Patriot Review
1
What Happened to America’s Anti-Fascist Traditions?
By Matthew Ehret
  
Canadian Patriot Review
3
What’s the Deal with the “Khazarian Mafia” Explanation of Everything?
Matt Ehret chats with Courtenay Turner about all things Khazaria with a look towards the origins and corrupting influence of the Kabbalah on Judaism, to…
  
Canadian Patriot Review
1
The Fatal Flaw of Controlled Oppositions: Collectivism vs Individualism, East vs West, One vs Many (and everything in between)
“Oh, East is East, and West is West, and never the twain shall meet”
  
Canadian Patriot Review
Woke-Ism And The Self-Induced Suicide Of America
By Matthew Ehret
  
Canadian Patriot Review
Breaking the Binds: Curing Western Schizophrenia
By David Gosselin
  
Canadian Patriot Review
JFK's CIA Killers Who Managed a Global UFO Psyop (Montreal Seminar featuring Matt Ehret)
In this Montreal Seminar, Matt Ehret introduces the origins of the UFO disclosure movement from the bowels of MI6, Tavistock and the leading deep state…
  
Canadian Patriot Review
© 2024 Canadian Patriot Review
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture