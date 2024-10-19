Canadian Patriot Review
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
The Ugly Truth Of US Biowarfare in the Ukraine and Beyond (CP Podcast with Jeff J. Brown)
In light of the recent biolab fire in Georgia, I highly recommend people review this discussion on the ugly truth about US biowarfare.
Oct 19
•
Canadian Patriot Review
11
Share this post
The Ugly Truth Of US Biowarfare in the Ukraine and Beyond (CP Podcast with Jeff J. Brown)
canadianpatriotreview.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
5
Towards a World of Sovereign Republics: The Idea of Progress
PART 3 of a series
Oct 15
•
Canadian Patriot Review
6
Share this post
Towards a World of Sovereign Republics: The Idea of Progress
canadianpatriotreview.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Towards a World of Sovereign Republics: A Necessary investigation of two constitutions
PART 2 of a series
Oct 11
•
Canadian Patriot Review
5
Share this post
Towards a World of Sovereign Republics: A Necessary investigation of two constitutions
canadianpatriotreview.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Towards a World of Sovereign Republics: The Clash of Two Futures
PART 1 of a series
Oct 8
•
Canadian Patriot Review
5
Share this post
Towards a World of Sovereign Republics: The Clash of Two Futures
canadianpatriotreview.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
July 2024
The Dark Side of Canada’s Confederation
By Gerald Therrien
Jul 1
•
Canadian Patriot Review
7
Share this post
The Dark Side of Canada’s Confederation
canadianpatriotreview.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
June 2024
MindSpace, Psyops, and Cognitive Warfare: Winning the Battle for the Mind
By David Gosselin
Jun 30
•
Canadian Patriot Review
13
Share this post
MindSpace, Psyops, and Cognitive Warfare: Winning the Battle for the Mind
canadianpatriotreview.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
What Happened to America’s Anti-Fascist Traditions?
By Matthew Ehret
Jun 29
•
Canadian Patriot Review
14
Share this post
What Happened to America’s Anti-Fascist Traditions?
canadianpatriotreview.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
3
What’s the Deal with the “Khazarian Mafia” Explanation of Everything?
Matt Ehret chats with Courtenay Turner about all things Khazaria with a look towards the origins and corrupting influence of the Kabbalah on Judaism, to…
Jun 27
•
Canadian Patriot Review
3
Share this post
What’s the Deal with the “Khazarian Mafia” Explanation of Everything?
canadianpatriotreview.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
1
The Fatal Flaw of Controlled Oppositions: Collectivism vs Individualism, East vs West, One vs Many (and everything in between)
“Oh, East is East, and West is West, and never the twain shall meet”
Jun 24
•
Canadian Patriot Review
6
Share this post
The Fatal Flaw of Controlled Oppositions: Collectivism vs Individualism, East vs West, One vs Many (and everything in between)
canadianpatriotreview.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Woke-Ism And The Self-Induced Suicide Of America
By Matthew Ehret
Jun 23
•
Canadian Patriot Review
9
Share this post
Woke-Ism And The Self-Induced Suicide Of America
canadianpatriotreview.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
Breaking the Binds: Curing Western Schizophrenia
By David Gosselin
Jun 21
•
Canadian Patriot Review
9
Share this post
Breaking the Binds: Curing Western Schizophrenia
canadianpatriotreview.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
JFK's CIA Killers Who Managed a Global UFO Psyop (Montreal Seminar featuring Matt Ehret)
In this Montreal Seminar, Matt Ehret introduces the origins of the UFO disclosure movement from the bowels of MI6, Tavistock and the leading deep state…
Jun 20
•
Canadian Patriot Review
8
Share this post
JFK's CIA Killers Who Managed a Global UFO Psyop (Montreal Seminar featuring Matt Ehret)
canadianpatriotreview.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
© 2024 Canadian Patriot Review
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
Share
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts