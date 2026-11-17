If you thought the only alternative to the economic theories of John Maynard Keynes were found in the Austrian School of Friedrich von Hayek… or if you thought the only alternative to the theories of Karl Marx’s socialism were found in the system of Adam Smith’s Laissez faire capitalism, then you need to watch this jam packed conversation with Crypto Rich on the topic of the controlled dialectic of the Austrian vs British schools as two equally dysfunctional systems that were literally created to destroy any understanding of the authentic American System of political economy.

In this video, you will discover the strange roots of the Austrian School of Carl von Menger which emerged in the bowels of the Hapsburg Empire in the 19th century and which pioneered the world’s first Corporatist fascist model of government in Austria in 1919 under the guiding budget cutting hand of Ludwig von Mises and Friedrich von Hayek.

You will also discover why FDR was never a Keynesian, and why the eugenics loving, world government promoting pedophile John Maynard Keynes had much more in common with his life long friend Friedrich von Hayek than history books would have you believe.