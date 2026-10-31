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Mark Bell's avatar
Mark Bell
Nov 5

After hearing this, I can't help looking back at how wild my young adult life was back in both Fullerton and then moved to Irvine CA. for another 13 years. After I learned during my childhood days that my father worked for, then North American Rockwell, I slowly became aware of other rocket & jet propulsion manufactures all there in So Cal. such as McDonald Douglas, Rocketdyne, Hughes Aircraft, Boeing Aircraft and others by the early 70's. Science fiction and New Age were two dominant parts of the culture in So. Cal then. The huge parties and rock concerts was a whole culture in of itself. I consider myself lucky, now knowing the occult influences that I was living amongst in others around there, fortunately though, I moved away by 1980. Many friends from there then no longer alive today.

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Jean-Sebastien Savard's avatar
Jean-Sebastien Savard
Oct 31

Here is a question! If that was the seventh portal of hell location… where are located the six others?

I ask cause I dont think it’s an hellish portal, and we need to read between the line.

But please, try give me 6 locations 😉

The définition of the natives, a spiritual place, and a place where coyote makes it dangerous, carried way more sens than fakey occultist pushing there propaganda with scary names and tale of devils invoking.

After 1900… all is crappy scary story.

The tongva name that place hahamog’na longer than clowns called it devil gate.

I laugh at Parson and Hubbard. One got played by is exs and partner, the other is still playing us with is story behind scientology.

Here is a logical question in bonus:

Why would Hubbard be ridiculous in is scientology claims of aliens thetan etc…

But for babalon magic and occult magic now he suddenly serious to trust it is not bàalshit.

My take is : that place as no devil. Is no evil, and Parson was fooled by a fool.

Hahamonga was a junction point filled with life and laughter before we crushed it under lies.

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