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From Venice to Threadneedle: How the Money Power Changed Location

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Canadian Patriot Review

Everyone knows that the City of London has been a central nexus of power projection for centuries, which includes deep penetration into the USA itself via its American outpost better known as ‘Wall Street’.

However fewer people have discovered how this power emerged in the first place out of the lagoons of Venice and the Venetian penetration into Amsterdam which established the Dutch East India Company, the Dutch Stock Exchange and Bank of Amsterdam in 1609.

In this week’s lecture, Tom Charlesworth, who worked in the ‘City’ for decades introduces this complex topic followed by a Q and A.

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