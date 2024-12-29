When trying to uncover the British Empire’s plot of secession for the United States, one impulsively turns one’s eyes to their use of the ‘southerners’, of the so-called ‘slave’ states, as the originators. But au contraire, the secessionist movement can be traced back to ‘northerners’, to New England, and to a failed so-called ‘federalist’ Timothy Pickering – Colonel, Senator, and former Secretary of State, who was part of the ‘Essex Junto’ - that Anglophile faction of slave-traders and opium-traders of Newburyport and Salem, Massachusetts (as told so well by Anton Chaitkin in ‘Treason in America’). Aaron Burr would become a part of this ‘Essex Junto’ conspiracy – whose plan would be stopped by one of our ‘unsung heroes’, Alexander Hamilton.

Timothy Pickering

‘Although the end of all our Revolutionary labors and expectations is disappointment, and our fond hopes of republican happiness are vanity, and the real patriots of ’76 are overwhelmed by the modern pretenders to that character, I will not yet despair: I will rather anticipate a new confederacy, exempt from the corrupt and corrupting influence and oppression of the aristocratic Democrats of the South. There will be – and our children at farthest will see it – a separation. The white and black population will mark the boundary. The British Provinces, even with the assent of Britain, will become members of the Northern confederacy …’

[Timothy Pickering’s letter to Richard Peters on December 24th 1803.]

To find out where this treasonous plot to break up the American Union came from, one must look back in time, to the election year of 1800 – and to the election for president of the United States.

In the previous election in 1796, John Adams had been elected president by a mere three votes over Thomas Jefferson, as the ‘federalist’ party had swept the New England states, plus Delaware, New Jersey and New York. Jefferson and his ‘republican’ party supporters set out to win the next presidential election – by winning over New York to their side.

This unholy alliance of Virginia and New York – of Thomas Jefferson and George Clinton – was consummated in 1791. In May and June of that year, Jefferson and James Madison took a trip to northern New York state – supposedly to study the local flora and fauna (!?!) but, in reality, they went there to meet with Robert Livingston, George Clinton and Aaron Burr – to seek their support in opposing the policies of the Secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton. Livingston and Clinton would join forces to defeat Philip Schuyler, Hamilton’s father-in-law, and to elect Burr as the next United States Senator from New York.

Also, while on their trip to New York, Madison and Jefferson met with Madison’s former college room-mate at Princeton, Philip Freneau, to convince him to come to Philadelphia and launch a newspaper - the National Gazette, that would express their mutual fear and detestation of Hamilton’s attempt to shape the federal government, by attacking Hamilton’s policies as ‘British’ and ‘monarchist’ – the same policies that Madison had earlier agreed on with Hamilton, during the Constitutional Convention in 1787!!!

It was also during that summer of 1791 (quite suspiciously) that Hamilton became seduced into having an affair with Maria Reynolds – James Reynolds had been renting his stylish wife to various gentlemen, and then blackmailing them. Mrs. Reynolds would later file for divorce from her husband, hiring Burr as her lawyer!

Six years later, in July 1797, James Callender would publish documents that implicated Hamilton in this affair, but he would charge that Hamilton, with James Reynolds’s help, was speculating on government securities for his own personal gain. Hamilton almost fought a duel with James Monroe over Hamilton’s suspicion that Monroe was implicated in the leaking of these documents to Callender.

Hamilton wrote a pamphlet ‘to place before the public an exact detail of the affair in all its circumstances accompanied with the written documents which explain unequivocally its true nature’. While Hamilton was willing to sacrifice the reputation of his private life, he fought to preserve his public honor and the integrity of President Washington and his administration – identifying his true enemy as ‘the Jacobin Scandal Club’.

In regards to the presidential electors of 1800, the Constitution gave each state the right to choose its own method for selecting its presidential electors – Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina and Tennessee chose their electors by voters in each district; Rhode Island and Virginia chose their electors by voters statewide; all other states (including New York) had their state legislature appoint their electors.

On May 1st 1800, elections were held for the state legislature in New York. Hamilton organized the ‘federalist’ ticket, while Burr organized the ‘republican’ ticket, using an efficient political machinery to win – the Saint Tammany’s Society.

Burr felt that if he could deliver New York into the ‘republican’ camp, it would ruin Adams’s chance for re-election and throw the outcome to Jefferson – and Burr could parlay that feat into a claim for second spot on the ‘republican’ ballot under Jefferson. Burr had been on the ballot in 1796, but was 1 of 3 ‘republican’ candidates, receiving only 30 votes.

After 3 days of balloting, the ‘republicans’ had swept the city of New York, and now controlled the state legislature, while the ‘federalists’ still controlled the state senate. But the ‘republican’ gains were enough to give them a majority of the combined houses – by one vote – that would allow them to choose all 12 of the (‘republican’) presidential electors. Jefferson could now count on 12 electoral votes from New York, where he had received none in the 1796 election.

For the upcoming presidential election, the ‘federalist’ party had previously agreed that all of their Electors would vote for John Adams and for Charles Cotesworth Pinckney, except that one Elector in Rhode Island would vote for Adams and John Jay, and thus avoid a tie vote (between Adams and Pinckney).

Jefferson had been assured that one Elector in South Carolina would cast a vote for George Clinton instead of Burr – ensuring that Jefferson would have one more vote than Burr. But somehow (?!?) this did not happen.

Note: One wonders if this had anything to do with the future governor of South Carolina, Joseph Alston, who was one of the wealthiest planters in South Carolina, and who would soon marry Burr’s daughter, Theodosia.

And while the ‘republicans’ defeated the ‘federalists’ in the presidential election, Jefferson and Burr were tied in the number of their electoral votes.

According to the original Constitution (before the twelfth amendment), the Electors of each state were to meet and cast two votes for two persons – not having to show which vote was for president and which vote was for vice-president. When the Senate met to tally these votes, the person having the greatest number of votes would be the president, and the person with the next greatest number of votes would be the vice-president – the framers of the constitution had not foreseen the rise of parties or factions in the presidential elections. And also, according to the Constitution, in case of a tie vote, the election would be decided by the House of Representatives – as each state would cast one vote, and a majority of states (at least 9 votes) would be needed to elect a president.

But this election would be decided by the outgoing House of Representatives (where the ‘federalists’ had a majority) and not by the incoming House of Representatives (where the ‘republicans’ had a majority). On the first ballot taken, the votes of 8 states were given for Jefferson, the votes of 6 states for Burr, and the votes of 2 states were equally divided – as ‘disgruntled federalists’, in their disgust at the thought of Jefferson becoming president, preferred an alliance with Burr.

Hamilton wrote letters to his ‘federalist’ friends urging them that although he strongly disagreed with Jefferson’s economic and foreign policies, he was infinitely preferable to Burr.

Finally, on the 36th ballot, the ‘federalist’ members in the states of Delaware and South Carolina abstained, taking their votes away from Burr, and the ‘federalist’ members in the (tied) states of Vermont and Maryland abstained, giving their votes to Jefferson. Hamilton’s work in stopping Burr had finally succeeded, and Jefferson became President!