By Andrew Laverdiere

Preface.

This investigation parallels the Jeffrey Epstein and Jimmy Savile cases in certain similarities, particularly the mass abuse of young females. To put him in context, I present this brief snippet of Jeffrey Epstein. After years at financial brokerage Bear Stearns, Epstein was picked up by Ohio billionaire Leslie Wexner, owner of Limited Brands, more widely known for its Victoria’s Secret chain of women’s scanty lingerie emporia, and pornographic catalogues and TV ads.

Through Wexner’s sponsorship, Epstein became the money manager of choice for the Mega Group, a secretive network of pro-Israel billionaires, implicated in a series of Israeli espionage probes in the late 1990s and early 2000s. Wexner has been linked to organized crime families in Ohio, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. These ties may resurface, as the FBI digs deeper into the allegations that Epstein shuttled under-aged girls around the United States and the British Commonwealth, to service his friends and clients, including Prince Andrew which ties him in with revelations about a pedophile ring operating in high society, including within Buckingham Palace.

At the same time, Catherine Mayer’s biography has drawn attention to the status Prince Charles accorded the late Jimmy Savile—a TV personality and notorious pedophile (exposed as such only after his death in 2011)—as friend, confidant, adviser, and even “key aide,” as one newspaper account put it.

A 2013 Scotland Yard report cited abuse by Savile “on an unprecedented scale,” shown in complaints by 450 people, covering the period 1955-2009 and victims aged 8 to 47, particularly at the Kincora Boys Home in Ireland. To a lesser extent is the Harvey Weinstein case and his abuse of the Hollywood system in order to prey on women.

Nygård, Epstein and the Picture of Dorian Grey

I was alerted to Nygård by the offhand account of a co-host of a Kim Dotcom Twitter podcast discussing the Bitcoin crisis, who recalled the time that he was working for a Billionaire who would travel around the world in order to receive injections that would make him live forever. When hearing that, the Oscar Wilde story “Picture Of Dorian Grey” came to mind.

After I sent him a private message, he informed me that he had worked for Peter Nygård and that he fully believed that someday they would be able to make us live forever. Seeing that his entire twitter feed was solely focused on the masturbatory fantasy of virtual money, it wasn’t a stretch to think that he would fall for the snake oil of transhumanism.

When researching the background of transhumanism, I was amused by a comment by Lyndon LaRouche in his April 13 2000 article “Information Society: A Doomed Empire Of Evil” that references Wilde:

“For as far back into pre-history as our present knowledge can reach, the most efficient way to destroy a human culture, is the sneaky way, to induce it to doom itself. Writer Oscar Wilde describes such a process of corruption in his allegorical The Picture Of Dorian Grey.” See appendix below for a synopsis of the story.

To recap the story, Wilde tells which is similar to the Faust story and the search for knowledge of everything at the cost of his soul, it revolves around three people; Dorian Gray, an innocent youth of 20, an aristocratic upper crust figure whose life revolves around music and the social scene of the Victorian era, the painter Basil Hallward who treats Gray as a muse for his paintings, and Lord Henry Wotton, the worldly cynic who corrupts Gray.

The book opens with Hallward painting a perfect likeness of Dorian. Lord Wotton pays a visit and impresses Dorian with the fact that as of now, his youth and beauty were going to vanish and he would eventually wind up old and ugly which sparked a crisis in Dorian. When the painting is finished, Dorian breaks down in tears and wishes to remain young forever and the painting to grow old instead which causes Hallward to accuse Lord Wotton of corrupting Dorian and then threatens to destroy the painting.

In a reference to the myth of Narcissus, Dorian stops Hallward because he has fallen in love with the painting.

In a poignant quip, Wilde says through Lord Wotton “When one is in love, one always begins by deceiving one’s self, and one always ends by deceiving others, that is what the world calls romance.” Dorian first notices a change in the painting when he spurns the attention of a young actress which results in her suicide.

In a foreshadowing of his growing paranoia, he moves the painting up to an unused childrens play room in the attic and locks and bars the room.

His life after becomes a transit of various intellectual fads popular during that time but hints at Grays tendency to haunt the more unsavory localities in London without saying anything explicitly. This is punctuated by Gray occasionally visiting the painting in order to gape at the increasing horrible visage appearing on the canvas. Wilde then describes the dilettantes of his day by his description of the various “intellectual” activities of the upper crust British aristocrats, “Its aim, indeed, was to be experience itself, and not the fruits of experience, sweet or bitter as they might be. Of the asceticism that deadens the senses, as of the vulgar profligacy that dulls them, it was to know nothing. But it was to teach man to concentrate himself upon the moments of a life that is itself but a moment.”

After this course of events has gone on for a decade, Gray is paid a visit by Basil Hallward who was heading to France for an extended visit. He hasn’t seen Dorian for some time but has heard the most awful rumors about Dorian being involved in fights and other unsavory behavior that is becoming the talk of the town. After recounting an extensive list of scandals, he demands to know if they are true or not, although he admits that its none of his business in any case, but feels the need to defend his friend if only he would confirm or deny.

In response, Dorian leads Basil up to the attic where he throws the cover off and displays the grotesque scene now displayed. At first Hallward is totally stunned and shocked that it could be his painting, but after examining his signature and special touches, comes to the horrible realization of the events that transpired when the painting was finished and of what Dorian has become.

In a scene reminiscent of the Commendatore scene in Mozarts opera Don Giovanni, Hallward urges Gray to reform himself. Dorian responds by murdering Hallward with a knife. Stuck with a corpse in his attic, it requires bringing the figure of chemist Alan Campbell to the scene and blackmailing him to dispose of the body by chemical dissolution. Dorian thinks that he’s accomplished the perfect murder, but, like the Tell Tale Heart in Edgar Allen Poes story, the blood calls out.

Even after months have passed, Alan Campbell has committed suicide and the rumors about Hallwards disappearance are raging about the city. In order to satisfy his morbid curiosity, Dorian checks the painting and is shocked to see blood stains covering his legs. In a fit of rage, he then tries to destroy the painting with the knife used to kill Basil. The screams resulting wake everyone, and by means of climbing through the roof, discover a wizened and decrepit body with a knife stuck through its chest and a painting that has returned to its original state of Dorian Gray in his youthful 20 years of age.

By examining the rings on his fingers, its determined that the body is Dorian. A proper comment about this situation is commented on by Wilde, “Society, civilized society at least, is never ready to believe anything to the detriment of those who are both rich and charming. It feels instinctively that manners are of more importance than morals, and the highest respectability is of less value in its opinion than the possession of a good chef.”

The Strange Case of Peter Nygård

Peter Nygård was born Pekka Juhani Nygård in Helsinki, Finland, on July 24, 1941. His parents emigrated to Deloraine, Manitoba, Canada, in 1952, when Nygård was around eleven years old.

In 1964, Nygård graduated from the University of North Dakota with a business degree. Nygård established Nygård Apparel Manufacturing Company, later re-branded “Nygård International”, in Winnipeg in 1967. The company’s Canadian headquarters were located on King Street in Toronto, Ontario, while its world headquarters were located in Times Square, New York, New York, United States. As of 2020, the companies are currently in receivership following his arrangement in Toronto over sex trafficking charges. Wikipedia currently lists a large number of legal cases Nygård has been involved in regarding shady business dealings, tax evasion, and an extensive list of sexual abuse allegations. He has 10 children by 8 different women.

Beginning in 1984, Nygård purchased a beach bungalow at Lyford Cay, Nassau Bahamas, an exclusive gated community populated by folks involved in offshore banking for $1.7 Million. In 1987 Nygård built a 14,000-square-meter (150,000 sq ft) compound. Around 2010, he announced a $50 million expansion of Nygård Cay which eventually landed him in trouble with the Bahama government over dredging and beach expansion. After seizure by the government, the facility is currently abandoned and in disrepair. The facility has been covered on numerous television programs like “Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous” and his “pamper parties” brought famous personalities such as George H. W. Bush, Prince Andrew, Robert DeNiro, Oprah Winfrey, Shawn Connery, Michael Jackson, Lee Iacocca, Jessica Alba, and Sylvester Stallone.

To put its location in context however, Nassau Bahamas was the original headquarters of Dope Inc. when Meyer Lansky set up Resorts International in 1961 after fleeing Cuba. 75% of drugs coming to the United States go through the Bahamas and Canadian Banks exclusively launder drug money at banks in Nassau.

Most of the alleged sex abuse cases occurred at the Bahamas location but incidents in the United States and Canada are listed going back to 1968. Around 2005, after building a concrete pad for extra parking on his neighbors property, a dispute escalated into a battle royale encompassing no fewer than 16 legal actions between Nygård and his neighbor, hedge fund Billionaire Louis Bacon, in which both sides claimed damages in the tens of millions of dollars and allegations of vandalism, bribery, insider trading, arson, murder, destruction of the fragile seabed, and having a close association with the Ku Klux Klan. Bacons hiring of private investigator Chris Hanson in 2005 began the process that eventually led to Nygårds arrest.

This happened despite decades of Nygård liberally bribing local Bahama politicians and police to look the other way, most especially, the former Prime Minister Perry Gladstone Christie PC, MP who served as PM from 2002 to 2007 and from 2012 to 2017 on his dime. PM Philip “Brave” Davis is quoted at a press conference defending Nygård “I’m appalled at these extremely serious charges.” His trial in Toronto is ongoing and he is facing extradition to New York for trafficking charges.

2020 sex trafficking arrest and lawsuits

On November 24, 2019, Bahamian police began investigating six allegations of rape made against Nygård. All the alleged victims were under 16. On January 27, 2020, Nygård faced two separate lawsuits after being accused of sexual assault.

On February 13, 2020, 10 women filed a class-action lawsuit against Nygård in New York, alleging that he had raped them at his Bahamas residence. The alleged attacks took place between 2008 and 2015. The women also alleged that he maintained a sex-trafficking ring, and that seven of the women were under 18 when the attacks took place.

On February 14, 2020, it was reported that the Bahamian police were investigating the allegations made by four of the women in the class-action suit. On February 25, 2020, the New York headquarters of Nygård International were raided by the FBI and the New York City Police Department in connection with sex trafficking claims. After these, Nygård announced that he would step down from the company and divest his ownership interest. In March 2020, a judge said that there was no evidence Nygård had actually resigned, and that he still owned 100% of the shares of the Nygård group of companies.

On April 20, 2020, 36 new women joined the class-action suit, bringing the total number of plaintiffs in the sexual assault case to 46. On June 17, 2020, it was reported that 11 more women had joined the class-action lawsuit, bringing the total number of plaintiffs to 57. On July 9, 2020, Nygard filed a motion to dismiss the claims of 52 of the plaintiffs, stating that “numerous deficiencies” barred their claims, and in particular that the claims of 50 of the plaintiffs lacked any connection to New York. He also argued that the statute of limitations had expired for 38 of the plaintiffs.

On August 17, 2020, Nygård was sued by two of his sons on accusations of directing a known sex worker said to be “his girlfriend” to rape them. On August 22, 2020, it was reported that the class-action suit had been placed on hold, the US government having requested a stay of proceedings while the criminal investigation was ongoing.

On December 15, 2020, it was reported that Nygård had been arrested in Winnipeg for extradition to the US to face charges of sex trafficking by the US attorney’s office in Manhattan. On February 5, 2021, Nygård was denied bail and faced extradition to the US.

On February 18, 2021, it was reported that a new lawsuit had been filed by one of the class-action plaintiffs, which named Peter Nygård’s niece, Angela Dyborn, as an alleged co-conspirator in the alleged sex-trafficking scheme. On March 26, 2021, Nygård was denied bail for a second time. In April 2021 it was reported that Nygård would face an extradition hearing in November 2021.

On 1 October 2021, Peter Nygard agreed to be extradited to the US, to face the charges against him that were filed there. The same day Nygard was charged by Toronto police with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement.

On December 17, 2020, two days after Nygård’s arrest, it was reported that Discovery+ was releasing a series about Peter Nygård’s life entitled Unseamly: The Investigation of Peter Nygård. The documentary aired in February 2021, and included interviews with family members and former Nygård employees.

On January 25, 2021, CBC Podcasts released the first episode of their podcast, Evil by Design, about the allegations against Nygård. The podcast includes interviews with alleged victims. It was later adopted into a documentary series that appeared on CBC Gem. An episode of Dateline about the Nygard case also aired in December 2021.

Sexual abuse allegations

In addition to his alleged sex trafficking ring, over the years Nygard has been accused numerous times of sexual abuse including rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment.

In 1968 Winnipeg police charged Nygard with a sexual offence, charges that were later dropped after his alleged victim refused to testify.

In 1980, the Free Press wrote that Winnipeg police charged Nygård with the rape of an 18-year-old girl. Later those charges were stayed because the girl refused to testify. It was later claimed in a lawsuit that Nygård used funds from his companies to pay her off.

In the 1990s Nygård settled sexual harassment complaints by three former employees in Manitoba.

In 2015 and 2017, Nygård was looked at by FBI over claims of sex trafficking. He was also investigated by the United States Department of Homeland Security for 9 months in 2016.

On 1 October 2021, Nygård was charged by Toronto police with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement.

On December 2, 2021 it was reported that Nygård would face charges by Winnipeg police following a ten month investigation into allegations of sexual assault from eight women against him.

Lawsuits

Nygård has been involved in numerous lawsuits before his arrest in 2020, including suits involving alleged abusive labour practices, tax evasion, and conspiring to murder.

In 1978, Nygård’s takeover of a sportswear designer’s business in New York City led to a 12-year legal battle in New York federal court.

Nygård settled sexual harassment complaints by three former employees in Manitoba in the 1990s.

In 1999, Nygård sued Linda Lampenius for defamation concerning her comments about Nygård’s parties with naked women. The case continued until 2001 when Lampenius states she ran out of funds and had to settle, which consisted of publishing an apology in the newspaper Ilta-Sanomat.

In 2003, Nygård was sued in Florida by an American couple who claimed he deceived them into accepting jobs as managers of his Bahamas estate. The case was settled in 2007.

In 2005, after Finnish newspaper Iltalehti published an article about sex parties at Nygård’s mansion, even featuring a short interview with Jessica Alba where she had to leave a party at the Nygård Cay mansion (she was there filming Into the Blue) because of the debauchery with young girls going on. Nygård sued the parent company of the paper Alma Media for slander in Los Angeles. Nygård lost the case.

In 2006, Canadian tax authorities claimed Nygård underreported $15 million in taxes. Nygård argued that he severed residential ties with Canada in 1975; he was ultimately subject to taxes on an unreported $2 million.

In 2007, a dispute escalated into a battle royale encompassing no fewer than 16 legal actions between Nygård and Louis Bacon and their associates, in which both sides claim damages in the tens of millions of dollars and allegations of vandalism, bribery, insider trading, arson, murder, destruction of the fragile seabed, and having a close association with the Ku Klux Klan.

In 2008, Nygård was sued in Los Angeles Superior Court by a former girlfriend for slamming a door on her hand. Nygård quickly settled the lawsuit.

In 2012, Nygård launched a lawsuit against the CBC regarding copyright issues about private videos taken at his residence, which were then used in an April 2010 documentary. He had also launched a copyright complaint with the US District Court in New York and a lawsuit in Manitoba to prevent the piece from airing. He had previously sued two former employees for releasing confidential information and his lawyer claimed CBC harassed many of the employees. Nygård launched a civil suit against his neighbour and the Lyford Cay Property Owners Association alleging they conspired with the CBC to damage his reputation; he also filed a private criminal prosecution against three CBC journalists accusing them of conspiring to discredit him and his clothing empire.

In 2018, Nygård Cay was seized by the Supreme Court of the Bahamas as part of a legal battle surrounding Nygård’s efforts to dredge the sea floor around the estate.

In 2019, a warrant was issued after Nygård failed to appear in court multiple times for a sentencing hearing related to two contempt-of-court convictions in the Bahamas.

In September 2019, the New York Times was caught up in the feud between Nygård and Louis Bacon. The suit claims that the reporters for the paper “tried to steer the individuals to provide information to fit a story” and that reporters wanted to “bring down” Nygård.

On November 15, 2019, a judge in the Bahamas sentenced Nygård to 90 days in prison and fined him $150,000 after finding he breached a court order prohibiting the disclosure of emails that were stolen from a non-profit group. Nygård subsequently paid the fine, but appealed against the contempt order, and obtained a stay of execution of the prison sentence until his appeal was heard. On February 1, 2021, Nygård’s appeal against the contempt order was dismissed by the Court of Appeal of the Bahamas. On February 4, 2021, Nygård filed a motion requesting leave to appeal to the Privy Council, but the Court of Appeal of the Bahamas refused to grant this. The judge who delivered the refusal stated that Nygård could still apply directly to the Privy Council for leave to appeal.

According to Chris Hanson during an interview on VladTV LINK “He actually would impregnate underage girls, have them get abortions, then harvest the stem cells from the fetus’, to inject in himself under the belief that it would be more beneficial then random stem cells from another source. He would go to China & other countries to learn how to do this and have it done, and the underage aspect of this is a big part of the investigation but that’s how fare this would allegedly go, to extend his life and his lifestyle.” “…Is being investigated for sexual assault going back five decades involving thousands of women. In Canada, In Los Angeles, in the Bahamas where he had a compound where he would routinely take underage girls, drug them get them drunk, seduce them, and rape them in a most vile & vicious fashion.” Victims would have their passports confiscated and extortion sex with Nygård was required in order to get it back. When victims aged out, they would become recruiters similar to Ghislane Maxwell (Epstein) to bring lots of underage locals to his pamper parties to be drugged and raped.

At his property in Marina del Rey (a marina community south of Santa Monica) California, his accomplice Daniel Fitzgerald, a builder and renter of exclusive mansions for Hollywood parties would routinely trade female victims and Fitzgerald supplied women for his lavish parties. Fitzgerald is noted for renting mansions to various YouTube stars such as his sale of a $30 million mansion to the Faze Clan online gaming channel. Faze Clan

When one investigates his involvement in transhumanism, and the various interviews he gives expressing the lofty goals of stem cell research that he was proud to finance through his company Nygård Biotech in the Bahamas in 2009 and the International Stem Cell Society. Nygård formed a partnership with the Chinese company BGI a leader in genome sequencing in Shenzhen “October 27, 2017 BGI announced a joint effort with George Church and launched the George Church Institute of Regenesis, located in the China National GeneBank in Shenzhen, China. Church reportedly accepted the appointment as the chief scientist of the Institute.” Dr. Jyothi Devakumar is currently working as the principal consultant in Evolvis Consulting, a Singapore based company and also participating in creation of an investment fund focused on financing cutting-edge regenerative medicine and anti-aging companies. She most recently worked as the Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Nygard Biotech, She serves on the editorial board of CellR4 and the scientific advisory board of BGI Health.

Harvard Medical School geneticist George Church helped develop genome sequencing as well as CRISPR genome editing, and founded or advised dozens of biotech companies. Martin Nowak’s Institute.” (Nowak, a Harvard biologist/mathematician, is also a Brockman client and Edge participant.) He also met with Epstein “several times” Jefferey Epstein were with Nowak, to whose then-fledgling Program for Evolutionary Dynamics Epstein contributed $6.5 million in 2003, five years before his guilty plea. Church and Nowak have worked together on, among other things, the evolution of CRISPR-based gene drives.

Many influential scientists met Epstein through New York literary agent John Brockman, who, starting in 1999, hosted an annual “billionaires dinner” where some of his authors mingled with moguls. Epstein attended several of the dinners from 2000 to 2011, and Brockman described him on his online salon Edge.org as a “science philanthropist.”

Church, whose 2012 book “Regenesis” Brockman shepherded, said he met Epstein in 2006, either through Brockman or through the then-chairman of the Harvard psychology department, Stephen Kosslyn, a member of Edge.org. Church has gained some notoriety for a company that is building a dating app based on ideal DNA pairings.

The goal is to screen out sexual partnerships that could create a child with genetic diseases. In other words, Eugenics, the infamous breeding fad of the early 20th century that spawned the hideous “sciences” of sterilization and euthanasia as solutions to the problem of poor, insane, and inferior races of people. Harvard in particular was a center of Eugenics research through wealthy families such as the Harrimans in addition to the Eugenics Records Office at Cold Spring Harbor NY and Human Betterment Foundation in Pasadena CA.

What better way then but to see what he thinks. This is an interview with Cheryl Martin, president of Gardens Wellness July 29, 2016 on the Aging Reversed YouTube channel. This is a straight transcript of his stream of consciousness style of answering.

“Martin: You’ve been involved in research in you’re a pioneer in stem cell therapy now and injecting your own stem cells and this is to extend your life. How long do you expect to live, what is your goal, and do you have a fear of death?

“Nygard: Of course we all have a fear of death. And, and, and how we overcome fear of death is that we invent this word called heaven. You know, heaven is everybody’s way of living forever. So mankind, man has always had this will to live forever, ah, the the Pharaohs you know mummified themselves you know and took all their belongings with him and went into this heaven right then and and and every one of us have been taught that that’s that’s the good place to go to you know.

“I think instinctively we’re all instinctively almost by design by necessity, we’re designed that desire not to fear it because there is a better place you know? I think we all would like to live in this world as long as we possibly can and and and and not just go blindly into this this heaven area.

“So it’s a roundabout way of answering your question, you know the we have now the capability with modern-day science and it’s a wonderful era were living in right now, we have now to to to live considerably longer, 20, 30, 40 years longer they have now good quote past, huh our magical age is 120. 120 is when your cells actually finally die you know. If you haven’t died from other diseases you know at a partly breakdown diseases then you’re gonna die just from losing your cells, and and if we can keep ourselves alive and and, and who knows how long that will take us so, so people’s common words today in a field that I mean you know it’s 20 to 40 more years you know that we can we can live to 150 for example.

And it’s a goal and good call I think it’s really meaningful for younger people like yourself, well if you especially if you start taking care of yourself early in the life you know and prevent yourself from getting old and, and avoid doing stop practicing all the things that are available out there that the Times Magazine came up with a picture of a child face and said that this person can live to the 180 years old you know you know. A person born now you know we have enough science now that by the time they become all that they couldn’t be able to live them as long with all of modern-day knowledge that we have right now you know and and then there’s a there’s a lot a lot of people in there besides myself who are now trying to make that a reality you know, and of course ultimately ultimately for ourselves you know but the byproduct of that is that if it’s not for self service is for a next generation of people you know so we really are we really gotta take this seriously.

I think there’s a first time in history that we really could see us being able to extend our life like big time, not just year or two you know but have a leapfrog and and and an interesting parallel to that we’re also seeing the world self-destructing. There’s a big element in here in the world today, that says that the next generation is not even going to live as much as our generation because we’re just killing yourself from eating, you know kill yourself and diabetes, you know what self-indulgent in a point so while we have the opportunity to live 40 is longer what we’re gonna do is blow it and leave less and this is all about the education process now, you know how people really want to approach this thing you know because because the opportunities are so immense and, and, and the more people learn about the world of stem cells and learn about the whole medical field the more and thrilled they become with it, so you got this to these two sides going at you all the time you know those people who just don’t care you know and just gonna eat themselves to death you know and get full of diabetes and die younger and then there’s going to be a whole new generation of people who are in my camp you know who sees the opportunities and and seeing it early you know so I talked to some my girlfriends and young people around me and to start taking care of it that stop aging age of 25 because you had at 25 it’s all downhill from there, so you want to stay at 25 start doing it right now because you can’t and you can yeah and so so so so I, I think it’s hard to say how long you know you know the word immortality’s is too far-fetched but I must tell you five years ago when I started this it was like Frankenstein, you know you’re talking about anti-aging was a strange word talking about reverse aging was even stranger. You know you’re kidding that you just come into this industry five years ago. Now it’s most popular topic out there everybody’s lips is talking about reverse aging rejuvenation you know and he’s so popular today so it’s really got a hole right now and this is growing exponentially.”

On the Aging Reversed youtube channel, Nygård is featured in interviews along with luminaries such as Ray Kurzweil, Elon Musk, Peter Thiel, Yuval Harari, Liz Parrish, Aubrey de Grey, Bill Faloon, David Sinclair, Max Hodak, Adam Alonzi & Philip Sabes. A further examination of Transhumanism and its parallel cult beliefs in Information Theory and Game Theory connected with the increasing push for a scientific dictatorship by the gurus of the financial system when you read the speech of Ray Kurzweil at the July 12-13, 2000, New York Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) in Manhattan, entitled “The Next Financial Crisis: Warning Signs, Damage Control and Impact.” LINK at which the most chilling anti-human view was expressed by Game-theorist Peter Shwarz of the need of letting AIDS patients in Africa die as “quickly as possible. They should not be kept alive.”

After running through a Shwarz designed scenario of financial meltdown and a coup against the president, Kurzweil wrapped up the conference to promote virtual reality and promotion of virtual reality eyeglasses by 2010 and the ability of “non-biological intelligence” to match human intelligence by 2030. “There will be no clear distinction between the two.”

When one discusses their perverted notion of extending human life and for what purpose it is helpful to put biological life and humanity in context.

In the animal kingdom, a species population size and carrying capacity per square meter/mile is limited by environmental factors like adequate food, shelter, water, and mates. If these needs are not met, the population will decrease until the resource rebounds. This is due to an animal’s instincts which is the ability to know without thinking, the capability to automatically know how to behave or respond in certain circumstances. This “knowing” ability occurs naturally or instinctively to an animal, and is inherited from birth.

In addition, some 80 years ago, biologists stumbled on the empirical “quarter power scaling rule,” which states that a mammal’s heartbeat is proportional to the creature’s mass taken to the minus one-quarter power (m-1/4). The rule says that a cat, for instance, weighing roughly 100 times more than a mouse, has a pulse rate 100-1/4 (about one third) that of a mouse; it’s actually 150 versus 500 beats per minute (bpm).

It’s not just that as animals get bigger their pulses slow in accordance with the quarter power rule, but that their life spans lengthen accordingly: A mouse lives about one third of a cat’s lifespan, five years versus 15 years. The quarter power rule holds across a vast range of sizes, from tiny shrew to huge elephant, leading to the astonishing “heartbeat hypothesis:” Humans aside, at birth, mammals are all granted the same lifetime supply of heartbeats. How many? About a billion.

Unlike nearly all animal species, humans are not governed by the whims of nature, the carrying capacity of the planet, nor of the biological constraints that are fixed upon birth despite the best efforts of the Oligarchies of the Venetian and British Empires to enforce their un-natural forms of political economy on humanity in the last 600 years

Abraham Lincoln summed up the the difference between humans and animals with his lecture on Discoveries and Inventions in various Illinois locations around 1858 – 1859:

“All creation is a mine, and every man, a miner. The whole earth, and all within it, upon it, and round about it, including himself, in his physical, moral, and intellectual nature, and his susceptibilities, are the infinitely various “leads” from which, man, from the first, was to dig out his destiny. In the beginning, the mine was unopened, and the miner stood naked, and knowledgeless, upon it. Fishes, birds, beasts, and creeping things, are not miners, but feeders and lodgers, merely. Beavers build houses; but they build them in nowise differently, or better now, than they did, five thousand years ago. Ants, and honey-bees, provide food for winter; but just in the same way they did, when Solomon referred the sluggard to them as patterns of prudence. Man is not the only animal who labors; but he is the only one who improves his workmanship. This improvement, he effects by Discoveries, and Inventions.”

In discussing his discovery of relative potential population density the economist Lyndon LaRouche emphasized the Promethean character of humanity in its use of fire at increasing densities and discoveries of universal principles that when utilized in the economic process via the machine tool principle, increase our power over nature per capita and the increase of the density of people per square-meter/mile and at improved standard of living. This was accomplished through the development of various forms of infrastructure such as reservoirs, water mains, water purification, sewage processing and disposal which eliminated most of the sources of diseases and parasites that typically afflict people in lesser developed countries combined with the availability of hospital facilities and the breakthroughs in medical technologies, medicines and vaccines.

In addition, as LaRouche has pointed out, man is the only being able to invent new resources. When Dmitrii Mendeleev perfected his periodic table in 1869, only 69 elements were then known with 49 more having been discovered since then.

Information Society: A Doomed Empire of Evil by Lyndon H. LaRouche, Jr . LINK

Appendix: Jonathan Swift Gullivers Travels

Chapter 26 (X) [The Luggnaggians commended. A particular description of the Struldbrugs, with many conversations between the author and some eminent persons upon that subject.]

After this preface, he gave me a particular account of the STRULDBRUGS among them. He said, “they commonly acted like mortals till about thirty years old; after which, by degrees, they grew melancholy and dejected, increasing in both till they came to fourscore. This he learned from their own confession: for otherwise, there not being above two or three of that species born in an age, they were too few to form a general observation by. When they came to fourscore years, which is reckoned the extremity of living in this country, they had not only all the follies and infirmities of other old men, but many more which arose from the dreadful prospect of never dying. They were not only opinionative, peevish, covetous, morose, vain, talkative, but incapable of friendship, and dead to all natural affection, which never descended below their grandchildren. Envy and impotent desires are their prevailing passions. But those objects against which their envy seems principally directed, are the vices of the younger sort and the deaths of the old. By reflecting on the former, they find themselves cut off from all possibility of pleasure; and whenever they see a funeral, they lament and repine that others have gone to a harbour of rest to which they themselves never can hope to arrive. They have no remembrance of anything but what they learned and observed in their youth and middle-age, and even that is very imperfect; and for the truth or particulars of any fact, it is safer to depend on common tradition, than upon their best recollections. The least miserable among them appear to be those who turn to dotage, and entirely lose their memories; these meet with more pity and assistance, because they want many bad qualities which abound in others.

“If a STRULDBRUG happen to marry one of his own kind, the marriage is dissolved of course, by the courtesy of the kingdom, as soon as the younger of the two comes to be fourscore; for the law thinks it a reasonable indulgence, that those who are condemned, without any fault of their own, to a perpetual continuance in the world, should not have their misery doubled by the load of a wife.

“As soon as they have completed the term of eighty years, they are looked on as dead in law; their heirs immediately succeed to their estates; only a small pittance is reserved for their support; and the poor ones are maintained at the public charge. After that period, they are held incapable of any employment of trust or profit; they cannot purchase lands, or take leases; neither are they allowed to be witnesses in any cause, either civil or criminal, not even for the decision of meers and bounds.

“At ninety, they lose their teeth and hair; they have at that age no distinction of taste, but eat and drink whatever they can get, without relish or appetite. The diseases they were subject to still continue, without increasing or diminishing. In talking, they forget the common appellation of things, and the names of persons, even of those who are their nearest friends and relations. For the same reason, they never can amuse themselves with reading, because their memory will not serve to carry them from the beginning of a sentence to the end; and by this defect, they are deprived of the only entertainment whereof they might otherwise be capable.

The language of this country being always upon the flux, the STRULDBRUGS of one age do not understand those of another; neither are they able, after two hundred years, to hold any conversation (farther than by a few general words) with their neighbours the mortals; and thus they lie under the disadvantage of living like foreigners in their own country.”

This was the account given me of the STRULDBRUGS, as near as I can remember. I afterwards saw five or six of different ages, the youngest not above two hundred years old, who were brought to me at several times by some of my friends; but although they were told, “that I was a great traveller, and had seen all the world,” they had not the least curiosity to ask me a question; only desired “I would give them SLUMSKUDASK,” or a token of remembrance; which is a modest way of begging, to avoid the law, that strictly forbids it, because they are provided for by the public, although indeed with a very scanty allowance.

They are despised and hated by all sorts of people. When one of them is born, it is reckoned ominous, and their birth is recorded very particularly so that you may know their age by consulting the register, which, however, has not been kept above a thousand years past, or at least has been destroyed by time or public disturbances. But the usual way of computing how old they are, is by asking them what kings or great persons they can remember, and then consulting history; for infallibly the last prince in their mind did not begin his reign after they were four-score years old.

They were the most mortifying sight I ever beheld; and the women more horrible than the men. Besides the usual deformities in extreme old age, they acquired an additional ghastliness, in proportion to their number of years, which is not to be described; and among half a dozen, I soon distinguished which was the eldest, although there was not above a century or two between them.

The reader will easily believe, that from what I had hear and seen, my keen appetite for perpetuity of life was much abated. I grew heartily ashamed of the pleasing visions I had formed; and thought no tyrant could invent a death into which I would not run with pleasure, from such a life. The king heard of all that had passed between me and my friends upon this occasion, and rallied me very pleasantly; wishing I could send a couple of STRULDBRUGS to my own country, to arm our people against the fear of death; but this, it seems, is forbidden by the fundamental laws of the kingdom, or else I should have been well content with the trouble and expense of transporting them.

I could not but agree, that the laws of this kingdom relative to the STRULDBRUGS were founded upon the strongest reasons, and such as any other country would be under the necessity of enacting, in the like circumstances. Otherwise, as avarice is the necessary consequence of old age, those immortals would in time become proprietors of the whole nation, and engross the civil power, which, for want of abilities to manage, must end in the ruin of the public.

Nygard Biotech: Dr. Jyothi Devakumar is currently working as the principal consultant in Evolvis Consulting, a Singapore based company and also participating in creation of an investment fund focused on financing cutting-edge regenerative medicine and anti-aging companies. She most recently worked as the Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer of Nygard Biotech, She serves on the editorial board of CellR4 and the scientific advisory board of BGI Health.

Winnipeg City Councilor Kevin Klein worked there former CEO of Sun Media Manitoba and publisher of the Sun This is how it happened that he went to work (as had dozens of other Winnipeggers in the past) for Peter Nygard, who offered him the position as vice president of Nygard’s biotech medical research company. Kevin accepted the job, but it took only four months for him to learn that this was not a person he wanted to be associated with let alone work for. “I learned quickly I could not work with Peter Nygard. I strongly, very strongly, disagreed with how he treated his employees,” said Kevin. Nevertheless, he met a lot of people during that short time, and he ended up working for some of them. He has worked for and learned from many of the country’s top business leaders as part of the executive team at Post Media, Sun Media, MTS and New Cap.

