By Andrew Laverdiere (Canadian Patriot Review Exclusive)

Preface: In the 1980’s in America, missing children started showing up on the backs of milk cartons. From the naive sense of a young person then, I assumed that they were mostly runaway’s from abusive homes. The idea that there were organized kidnappers abducting children for rich pedophile killers seemed a wacky delusion. As was amply demonstrated by the utterly stupid behavior of President Trump in his denial of Jefferey Epstein when he earlier was loudly demanding justice from those “crooked Democrats” just brought attention to it even more. Child abuse, rape, child pornography, blackmail, cannibalism, sadomasochism, slavery, gang rape, eugenics, organized crime, satanism, the super wealthy, intelligence agencies. All aspects of the recently disclosed Epstein files, or more appropriately, the Wexner files.

Despite how it seems, Jefferey Epstein was merely a bit player within a satanic & corrupt system and when his usefulness was depleted, disposed of like used toilet paper (or perhaps not as you’ll see later). A system that has many precedents throughout history.

Share

To give you a front row seat to this historical drama, we must visit the Venetian Empire; 1700’s England and the Hellfire Club; Aleister Crowley; the post-WW2 promotion of homosexuality, pornography, BDSM, pedophilia, gambling & the figure of Hugh Hefner and Playboy magazine; The Delta Project; Francis Sheldon and Fox Island; the Moonie Cult; NAMBLA; Jimmy Savile and the British royal family; the Franklin Scandal; Canadian Peter Nygard; Jefferey Epstein; Shawn “P Diddy” Coombs and Erika Kirk/TPUSA. Oligarchism is a principle of irrational domination associated with a hereditary oligarchy/nobility within certain families are born to rule as an arbitrary elite, while the vast majority of any given population is condemned to oppression, serfdom, or slavery.

During most of the past 2,500 years, oligarchs have been identified by their support for the philosophical writings of Aristotle and their rejection of the epistemology of Plato. Aristotle asserted that slavery is a necessary institution, because some are born to rule and others to be ruled. He also reduced the question of human knowledge to the crudest sense certainty and perception of “facts.” Aristotle’s formalism is a means of killing human creativity, and therefore represents absolute evil.

This evil is expressed by the bestialist view of the oligarchs that human beings are the same as animals. Along with the view that humans are animals comes policies regarding other nations, mostly along the lines of geopolitics, divide and conquer, balance of power, perpetual conflicts, and war profiteering; economic policies geared toward usury, monetarism, slavery, colonial looting and a fetish for equilibrium or zero growth; hatred of science and progress; and the myth of overpopulation.

THE VENETIAN EMPIRE

Venice, “The Serene Republic”, the city built on islands in the lagoons and marshes of the northern Adriatic Sea, is supposed to have been founded by refugees from the Italian mainland who were fleeing from Attila the Hun in 452 A.D. Early on, Venice became the location of a Benedictine monastery on the island of St. George Major.

Benedictine monastery on the island of St. George Major established in the 10th century

Contrary to popular belief, the real Saint George is not a Christian saint, but a recycling of the ancient pagan idols Apollo, Perseus, and Marduk. The red cross associated with Saint George was tied to Venice’s sister ’empire of the sea’ named Genoa which also hosted a Doge and made the St George Cross its official crest at the start of the first Crusade in 1098. The emblem was then adopted by the City of London under King Richard Lionheart during the third Crusade, and was made the banner of the Lombard League (which will be explored in greater detail shortly).

The maritime-banking empires of Genoa and Venice

Around 700 A.D., the Venetians claim to have elected their first doge, or duke. This post was not hereditary , but was controlled by an election in which only the nobility could take part. For this reason, Venice erroneously called itself a republic. The governing body above the Doge was the Council of Ten, and above them, a secret Council of Three. In the true sense, Venice was a financier Oligarchy (or rule by the few).

Beyond glass making, of which Venice was a leading producer in Europe, the Venetian economy depended heavily on mercantile shipping particularly between Europe and the East, its giant military/naval factory the Arsenal, loan sharking, & extreme usury. A pillar of the oligarchical system is the family fortune, or fondo, as it is called in Italian. The continuity of the family fortune which earns money through usury and looting is often more important than the biological continuity across generations of the family that owns the fortune. In Venice, the largest fondo was the endowment of the Basilica of St. Mark, which was closely associated with the Venetian state treasury, and which absorbed the family fortunes of nobles who died without heirs.

This fondo was administered by the procurers of St. Mark, whose position was one of the most powerful under the Venetian system. Around this central fondo were grouped the individual family fortunes of the great oligarchical families, such as the Mocenigo, the Cornaro, the Dandolo, the Contarini, the Morosini, the Zorzi, and the Tron.

St Mark’s Square, Venice

By 1176, the Venice controlled Lombard League was born, a group which came to include all of the major cities of northern Italy, with the exception of Milan. These Lombard League cities then served as the centers for the emergence of the usurious Lombard banking system. This Venetian controlled alliance of the northern Angevin nobility, the Guelph-dominated Lombard League, and the Vatican, ruled over Europe, and through the power of the banking houses of the Lombard League, imposed a financial system based entirely on extreme usury and economic looting.

Although 13th century Lombard banking is usually associated with the major Florentine banks of Bardi, Peruzzi, and Acciaiuoli, as has been conclusively documented in other locations, Venice’s control of gold and silver trading made it the actual “godfather” of the Lombard Banking system of this period.

Not only the Florentine banks, but increasingly every royal court in Europe, from Naples, to France, to England, to Castile, and even including the papal court at Avignon, came under the domination of Venice’s control of silver and gold trading. For more than 100 years, this Venetian-created monstrosity destroyed and looted the continent of Europe. Countries such as Naples and England were driven into bankruptcy; woolen and other production collapsed; food production declined; and, by no later than 1290, Europe began to lose people. Cities, towns, and nations were all ensnared in the Venice-Lombard web of debt and usury.

In the absence of sovereign national credit institutions, the Lombard bankers became the de facto creditors and financial dictators of Europe. The bubonic plague and collapse of 1/3 of the European population finally allowed for the creation of the European Renaissance and the concept of sovereign nation states that exist for the purpose of the common good and general welfare of the populace.

When one thinks of secret police in places like East Germany (Stasi), the Soviet Union (KGB), or Nazi Germany (Gestapo), the Venetian state was the template due to the pervasive domination over Venetian society in which everyone became informers and beyond through their diplomatic services that doubled as spies and provocateurs. Anyone who wanted to do a secret denunciation of another person could write their message and put it into the mouth of the statue in the castle and it would be read by the Council of Three. This was a way for them to also gather intelligence and it was a way for people to self-police so you couldn’t trust anyone.

Author James Fenimore Cooper makes the point that what the government has as a standard for itself is going to be what largely influences the bulk of your citizenry. Thus, because the government was so secretive, the people in turn upheld the right for secrecy. So they actually thought of it as a right and it was common for people to walk around with masks over their faces if they wished their identities to be withheld from whatever action that they were involved in, usually not good which emphasizes the constant depiction of Venetians as treacherous, conniving, scheming, and back stabbing.

The Ridotto of Palazzo Dandolo

Venice had been the center of European gambling since at least the 13th century. In 1229, the election of a doge was determined by a throw of dice. Open gambling flourished during the Carnival season, which often lasted from October through March. During the 14th century the development of card games emerged first in Venice and spread from there to other cities. Venice also pioneered in the creation of private lotteries, which then were copied throughout Italy and in France and Flanders. But it was casino gambling that made Venice unique. Casino gambling was invented in Venice. In fact, the word casino first appears in Venice. By the mid 16th century numerous private gambling houses, known as ridotti, were operating throughout Venice.

Towards the end of the century many of these ridotti had changed from places where individuals gambled against each other, to establishments where bettors played against the “house,” the method still in use in present day Las Vegas, Reno and Atlantic City. As with all systems that put itself above the rights of the citizens, most of the aristocratic class had been driven into bankruptcy due to gambling addiction. This subject is worthy of further study.

The most noted classic literature produced to understand the evil of Venice is to look at the great poets portrayal of the unbelievable duplicity that Venice represented: portrayals by Marlowe in The Jew of Malta, by Shakespeare in The Merchant of Venice and in Othello, the Moor of Venice. The quintessential Venetian is Iago. The most brilliant portrait of Venetian method was done by Friedrich Schiller in The Ghostseer. A more modern study was James Fenimore Cooper in The Bravo.

In light of the theme of the article is the central role that Venice played in the Crusades to the Holy Land that is being replayed by cosplaying religious freaks like Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

In 1212, a young shepherd boy named Stephen led 30,000 children to convert the Muslims to Christianity. The merchants offering to transport them to the holy land took most of them to Tunisia to be sold into slavery.

[Graham Lowry described the essential working of Venice in his 1994 essay How the Venetian virus infected and took over England]

Share

The British Empire, Hell Fire Club & The East India Company

When the Venetian oligarchy transferred many of its families and assets to northern Europe, the Venetian fondi provided the nucleus of the great Bank of Amsterdam which dominated Europe during the 17th century, and of the Bank of England, which became the leading bank of the 18th century.It was one of the most well-known “secrets” of the British oligarchy, that the model for the British Empire was Venice. Benjamin Disraeli, the late-nineteenth-century prime minister of England, let the cat out of the bag in his novel Coningsby when he wrote, “The great object of Whig leaders in England from the first movement under Hampden to the last most successful one in 1688, was to establish in England a high aristocratic republic on the model of the Venetian. . . . William the Third told … Whig leaders, ‘I will not be a doge.’ … They brought in a new family on their own terms. George I was a doge; George II was a doge …. George III tried not to be a doge. . . . He might try to get rid of the Whig Magnificoes, but he could not rid himself of the Venetian constitution.” The well-known secret of all the Whig insiders was that the Venetian takeover of England was a 200-year project beginning with the break of Henry VIII with the Catholic Church and concluding in 1714, with the accession to the throne of George I. What Disraeli was publicly referring to was that in 1688, for the first time, a non-hereditary king, William of Orange (William III), was invited to rule by a group of noble families. This was a decisive break with previous English history. For the first time, you had a king beholden to the English oligarchy, though William was not particularly happy about his power being circumscribed. The English parliamentary system of government was modeled explicitly on the Venetian system of a Great Assembly and Senate that controls the doge. England officially in 1688 became an oligarchy.

Britain began a rapid descent into hell (pun intended), under the regime of George l. Previously secret Satan-worshipping societies such as the Hell-Fire Club now surfaced, heralded by the publication in 1714 of Bernard Mandeville’s Fable of the Bees, or Private Vices, Public Benefits. Very simply, Mandeville argued that the interests of the state were nothing more than the maximum fulfillment of its individuals’ hedonistic pleasures: The more private vices, the more public benefits. Therefore, the state thrives most upon the corruption of its subjects. Honesty causes economic collapse.

Inevitably, Britain was soon locked into a Venetian orgy of corruption and new heights of financial speculation, leading to the massive blowout of the South Sea Bubble in 1720. Appropriately, the government which emerged in 1721 from this devastating collapse, was headed by Prime Minister Robert Walpole, who held that post in the service of evil for the next 20 years.

In the 18 th century, the ceremonies of Eleusis would be performed by leading figures of London’s satanic Hellfire Club that met in underground caverns located under Medmenham Abbey leased by Sir Francis Dashwood (Chancellor of the Exchequer of England). The Abbey had formerly been a Cistercian Order in the 13 th century, and like all Mithraic cults, selected its location based upon the vast caverns located below which had been Mithraic altars built during Roman times.

The Hell-Fire Clubs not only proliferated; they became the inner sanctum of Britain’s degenerate elite. The most prominent one, founded in 1720 by Lord Wharton, included on its dining-room menu “HellFire Punch,” “Holy Ghost Pie,” “Devil’s Loins,” and “Breast of Venus” (garnished with cherries for nipples). By the 1760s, when the American colonies began to openly break with Britain, most of the king’s cabinet were members of the Hell-Fire Club. When Benjamin Franklin served as our colonial postmaster general, for example, his official superior, Sir Francis Dashwood, was the head of the Hell-Fire Club!

The murderous toll of such a regime upon the British population is expressed by the following statistics: From 1738 to 1758, there were only 297,000 births recorded against 486,000 deaths. Typifying the bestiality of the emerging British Empire, was the phrase smugly coined by Robert Walpole, “Every man has his price.”

Sir Robert Walpole

Dashwood in particular used his estate to hold pagan ceremonies that harkened back to the Babylonian & Roman Empires!

Matthew Ehret writes: the start of the 18th century, the ceremonies of Eleusis, and Rosicrucian mystery rituals associated with the Apennine Sibyl would be performed by leading figures of London’s satanic Hellfire Club that met in underground caverns located under West Wycomb Abbey leased by Sir Francis Dashwood (Chancellor of the Exchequer of England). The Abbey had formerly been a Cistercian church in the 13th century, and featured vast caverns located below the abbey which had been Mithraic altars built during Roman times. Following the Rosicrucian obsession with integrating matter and spirit in a ritualistic pursuit of ascension, the caves so integral to Hellfire Club practices served to similarly symbolize an entry into the land of the dead in order for initiates to be “reborn”.

Due to the complexity of the subject matter, you’re recommended to check out the amazing and lengthy study of this period in the multi-chapter research project Matt Ehret and Cynthia Chung have accomplished at Canadian Patriot Review

This researcher feels it is important to counter the vicious rumors circulating about Ben Franklin in regards to his connection with the Hell-Fire Club.

According to historian H. Graham Lowry, with his secret publication of the Silence Dogood letters in his brothers newspaper the New England Courant, Franklin became involved with the Mather family and their fight against the corruption spreading in Massachusetts from his limited situation as a legally bound apprentice to his brother James who had been recruited into the Hell-Fire Club when in London buying a printing machine. Franklin was sent by the republican networks in 1724 to London in an intelligence role by his employment at the printer Palmer and his publications which gained him access to Hell Fire Club members, Mandeville in particular. If you can locate a copy, Lowry’s ground breaking research “How The Nation Was Won” is crucial reading about the effort of the Winthrops and Mathers in connection with the Leibniz networks in Europe of creating a republican nation.

This period of Venetian takeover is epitomized by the creation of the VOC the Dutch East India Company and British East India Company initially incorporated to import exotic items like ambergris, cloth, tapestries, tea, pepper, cloves, cinnamon, nutmeg, benjamin (a highly aromatic balsamic resin used for perfumes and medicines), red dye, cochineal, and ebony into a vicious colonial looting machine. These Crown chartered corporations possessed quasi-governmental powers, including the ability to wage war, imprison and execute convicts, negotiate treaties, strike its own coins, and establish colonies. Under the leadership of William Petty, 2nd Earl of Shelburne, major stockholder in the British East India Company and advocate of the company in parliament, British Foreign Office and British Foreign Intelligence Service, Shelburne commissioned Adam Smith to formulate a free trade policy that would eventually allow Britain to recolonize America and destroy France as its main economic rival.

Using Venetian methods, they perfected the use of drunken mobs to destroy governments, both of the ministry of Lord North, and later France under the French Revolution, the use of opium to accomplish mass starvation in India, the subjugation of China under two Opium Wars, and later colonization and of looting of Africa. Jeremy Bentham (then living at Shelburne’s estate) went one better than Adam Smith by publishing a series of letters from Russia that were assembled in a pamphlet titled In Defense of Usury.

The final letter, addressed to Smith, Bentham chastised the India House economist for not going far enough in his embrace of unbridled monetary dictatorship. Bentham demanded an end to all restrictions on usurious interest rates, employing the liberal argument that suppression of usury stifles invention. Smith immediately wrote of Bentham’s In Defense of Usury , “The work is one of a superior man.” Bentham

Aleister Crowley (1875-1947) and OTO

Master Therien, Baphomet, the Great Beast 666, Nemo, Perdurabo are the many aliases Crowley adopted in his long and corrupt existence. He was born into a strict Plymouth Brethern sect in Warwickshire England and was recruited by Samuel L. MacGregor Mathers, a mason and co-creator of the Hermetic Order of the Golden Dawn.

It is far beyond the scope of of this synopsis to adequately cover the vast scope of treachery and world shaking changes one person can accomplish for evil purposes but Crowley seems to have accomplished it. According to economist Lyndon LaRouche “The origins of modern Satanism can be traced in England to such influentials as the founder of British socialism, Oxford University’s John Ruskin. Theosophy and the Fabian Society, were both products of the influence of Ruskin and of the Pre-Raphaelite Brotherhood of Ruskin and Benjamin Jowett. In Germany, the roots of Satanism in music are found in the music and cult-circles of the composer Richard Wagner.

Prior to the 1950s, the foundations on which rock was built, were established with the popularization of that product of the New Orleans whorehouses, jazz. It is simpler, and adequate, to locate the beginnings of modern satanic-rock and related witch craft cults in the work of Crowley and Friedrich Nietzsche, around the beginning of this century.

The chief impact of both Nietzsche and Crowley upon the twentieth century, was their promulgation of the doctrine that the twentieth century must become “The Dawning of the Age of Aquarius.” Both defined the “Age of Aquarius” as bringing the Christian era (“The Age of Pisces”) to an end. Both included Socrates (and Plato), together with Jesus Christ, as the heritage to be destroyed. Nietzsche proclaimed as god, the Phrygian Cybele cult’s Satan, Dionysus… adopted Lucifer as their anti-Christ.”

Parallel to his movement was Theosophy and Madame Blavatsky. Blavatsky According to Secret Agent 666: Aleister Crowley and British Intelligence in America, 1914–1918 by Richard Spence, Crowley worked closely with George Sylvester Viereck (1884-1962) during World War I who ran two influential pro-German newspapers out of New York named ‘The Fatherland’ and ‘The Internationalist’ and with Crowley serving as editor of The International where ‘The Beast’ lost no time promoting both pro-German political propaganda as well as his “revealed doctrine” of Thelema and occult new age theories.

To give you a sense of his intelligence involvement, I include this section of a report by Army intelligence in 1918. “Aleister Crowley – English subject. Previous correspondence: Subject has been camping on Esopus Island, Hudson River and was brought to attention of this office by subject’s connections with Madeline George, an actress of New York City who had formerly been investigated by the Department of Justice on charges of being a German spy. It was determined that Aleister Crowley was an employee of the British Government but at present in this country on official business, of which the British Counsel, New York City, has full cognizance. However, he has been formerly investigated by the Attorney General Becker’s office in connection with the activities of George Verick, and the propaganda in New York City. It was found that the British Government was fully aware of the fact, that Crowley was connected with this German propaganda and had received money for writing anti-British articles. This case has been turned over to the N.Y. State Attorney General’s Office, for such action as he may deem advisable. In view of the information which has been gathered within the past two months, it may be possible that Aleister Crowley is double-crossing the British Government. However, the case has not been completed as yet.”

Most of the classic rock acts of the late 1960’s that Baby Boomers obsess over, the Beatles, Rolling Stones, the Doors, Black Sabbath/Ozzy Ozborne in particular in addition to “modern” popular performers like rapper P Diddy reflect his influence despite the fact that he had died long before they became mainstream. Film maker Kenneth Anger explained in a 2014 magazine interview with AnOther: “Lucifer Rising was a celebration of the beginning of the Pagan age and the end of Christianity, where Lucifer was elevated from his place in Christian belief as a fallen angel to his pantheistic role as bringer of light … I like to express my beliefs through cinema. After all, movies can be the equivalent of mantras. They cause you to lose track of time and to become disoriented because magical things can happen. Movies can also be evil – although, of course, my definition of evil is not everybody else’s. Evil is being involved in the glamour and charm of material existence, glamour in its old Gaelic sense meaning enchantment with the look of things, rather than the soul of things.”

Before Lucifer Rising was actually released, much of the footage created for it was recycled in the less successful but engaging Invocation of My Demon Brother (1969), which starred, among others, Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Anton Levay and Anger. Jagger composed the music. Occult imagery abounds, interspersed with Vietnam War footage and clips of the Stones in concert.

Coincident with the theme of this article, is child abduction. Author and member of the Golden Order of the Dawn Arthur Conan Doyle, after the first world war was overseeing a network of spiritualists affiliated with the elite of New York and London and was directly involved with a child abduction ring that was exposed by the American magician Harry Houdini in 1924. Encyclopedia Spense

Post WW2 Cultural Warfare

Council For Cultural Freedom – Triple Revolution (Robert Theobold) – Images Of Man (Stanford Research Institute) – Population Bomb (Ehrlich)

This cold war CIA run “art” movement and these two policy reports constitute the trifecta of the intention about shifting the United States’ population that mostly worked in factories and mills and enjoyed the highest living standards in the western world into a bipolar mess of ultra rich “haves” and impoverished “have nots” and a political system that exists mostly to manipulate everyone into staying within the confines of a dysfunctional system.

What you see today as the ultra rich tech lords pushing various forms of techno-dictatorship was outlined by Theobold under the University of Chicago head Robert Hutchins who turned the UofC into a giant think tank of globalism, Austrian economics, and what would later evolve into the conservation or environmentalist movements that became endemic with the publication of “The Population Bomb” which began the environmental doomsday scenarios used heavily to promote depopulation.

Homosexuality – The publication of the 1949 Male Report and 1953 Sexual Behavior in the Human Female by the Alfred Kinsey team gave homosexuality, pedophilia, and other disorders the stamp of approval. The 1969 Stonewall riots and the very bizarre circumstances surrounding the assassination of San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and openly gay supervisor Harvey Milk and their political relationship with the Jim Jones cult which was running a huge vote rigging operation on behalf of the Democrats in the city which brought gay rights to the fore.

NAMBLA – The North American Man-Boy Love Association. “Sex before eight, or else its too late.”

Founded by David Thorstad in 1977. Earlier a Trotskyist and Socialist Workers Party activist in NYC. Self-described bisexual pederast, atheist, and recovered Pentecostal. Early support for the group came from the American Friends Service Committee (a nominally Quaker organization), the Finders (a child-kidnapping satanic cult run by Air Force Master Sergeant Marion Pettie), the Human Rights Campaign Fund (a gay and lesbian political action committee founded by Steve Endean in 1980), the Covenant of the Goddess (Wicca group, member Linda Frankel was on NAMBLA steering committee and author of bulletin articles).

BDSM Bondage Domination Sadism and Masochism . – Originally a series of books by the notorious Marquis de Sade written in prison in the 1770-90 period in France during the Revolution. The underground bondage magazine Bizzare was published between 1945 and 1956 by British immigrant Alexander Scott Coutts in collaboration with Irving Claw who popularized Bettie Page being filmed in BDSM settings. BDSM was popularized to children through the Wonder Woman comic book written be William Moulton Marston who lived in a polyamourous relationship.

The bondage lifestyle used to be confined to a few gay leather bars, prostitutes and small privately run invitation only dungeons until the 1975 film Salo, Or The 120 Days of Sodom was featured in 1977-79 in France, Italy and America featuring youths subjected to violence, torture, sexual abuse and murder by four wealthy corrupt Italian libertines. Lately, BDSM has become mainstream thanks to a degenerate book called “50 Shades Of Grey” that sold 100 million copies globally and the subsequent film earning $560 million, all around the ludicrous scenario of a young woman submitting to “tormented billionaire Christian Grey”.

Furries/Bronies – Once a very minor sub culture of the sci-fi/fantasy comic scene in the 1990’s has grown into a full blown cultural movement around young socially stunted introverts dressing up as anthropomorphasized animals with pornographic, homosexual, and BDSM themes quite common.

Satanism, Cults and serial killers – When you get beyond the tabloid descriptions of the rise of cults, satanists, and mass murderers from the 1960’s on, you have to ask where do the intelligence agencies end and cults/killers begin. According to historian Anton Chaitkin in his essay British Psychiatry: From Eugenics to Assassination, following extensive brainwashing experiments by the Josiah Macy Foundation, the Scottish Rite, the Tavistock Clinic, MI6 and the CIA using LSD, cult leaders like Charles Manson and serial killers like David Berkowitz were the results of MK-ULTRA experiments run out of the Process Church of the Final Judgment, a spin off of Scientology in Haight Ashbury San Francisco and NY.

Share

As documented, L. Ron Hubbard actively collaborated with Jack Parsons and Crowley in attempts at bringing forth the anti-Christ. Jim Jones had a rather warm relationship with the Democratic party in San Francisco and used the endorsement of major party leaders to set up his infamous Guyana compound from which he ran drugs and weapons on behalf of intelligence agencies.

Gambling – “Poor governments are, as we everywhere see, driven to encourage gambling, drunkenness, and other immoralities, as a means of extracting revenue from their unfortunate taxpayers; and the greater the revenue thus obtained, the poorer become the people and the weaker the government.” – Henry Carey, The Slave Trade, Domestic and Foreign 1853.

The gambling centers of Atlantic City, Reno and Las Vegas are largely the creation of the 1930’s Prohibition era organized crime networks around Meyer Lansky around the simple problem of how to launder large amounts of cash generated by their criminality through seemingly legitimate business fronts and at the same time ruthlessly separate fools from their money. Gambling is mostly now a top-down international corporation centered in London through International Game Technology PLC (IGT), formerly Gtech S.p.A. and Lottomatica S.p.A.

Your seemingly innocuous state lottery system is actually run by global oligarchs. In the 1970’s, Lord Victor Rothschild chaired a Royal Commission on gambling with his son Lord Jacob Rothschild becoming director of the British lottery. “As the industrial base of this country has declined, so our past and the presentation of our past has become more important,” Lord Jacob pontificated some years ago. “We are not like Venice, because we still have a producing economy. . . . We are aware of the risk that we could tilt too much in the direction of being a country whose past predominates.” GTECH formerly was chaired by The Right Honorary Lord Moore of Lower Marsh, PC, a member of the Queens Privy Council. Daniel Cohen of Apollo Management is current Chairman of the Board and as usual, the big firms, Blackrock Inc., Vanguard Capital, and State Street Capital are majority shareholders as they do in most companies globally. SEC Filing

Hugh Hefner & Playboy Magazine

“In 1952, a man quit his job as copywriter for US men’s magazine Esquire. He was fed up, following the denial of a $5 pay rise. Taking matters into his own hands and raising over $8000 – including from both his brother and mother – he went ahead and launched the inaugural issue of Playboy magazine. The man in question is, of course, Hugh Hefner. Spearheading a sexual and cultural revolution, at the peak of its global success, Playboy sold over seven million copies monthly. The Playboy Mansion could more appropriately be dubbed a metropolis than a home; a whopping 70-room, brick-and-limestone ‘Gothic-Tudor’ residence. Immortalized as a heavenly temple, it was where Hefner lived with his harem of women for over 40 years. Famed for his lavish parties – with celebrity guest lists and socialites – the mansion was also known for the Playboy Bunnies (women dressed in revealing outfits, with ears and tails), who waited on the partygoers. What truly took place within the confines of the mansion had largely been a mystery; Hefner and his associates keeping a strict hush-hush on events that unfolded.”

That’s the general view prevalent in biographies of Hefner.

There is no question that the launching of Playboy in 1953 was carefully timed as a followup to the famous Kinsey Report, a psychological profile of American “sexual practices.”

Originally, the Rockefeller Foundation was supporting the National Research Council’s (NRC) Committee for Research in the Problems of Sex. Established in 1922, the NRC Committee originally operated with funding from another Rockefeller-created agency, the Bureau of Social Hygiene (a John D. Rockefeller project aimed at Eugenics and sterilization of the unfit). But when the Bureau ceased operations in 1933, the NRC Committee continued to fund projects with direct support from the RF.

In 1941, the NRC Committee took notice of Kinsey’s research. What the Kinsey Report is alleged to have done is prove Americans hypocrites. Dr. Alfred Kinsey “compared” existing laws on sexual acts, as well as expressed attitudes on such practices like sodomy, with what Americans “really did.” It didn’t matter that some of the people he surveyed were inmates in prisons. The most disturbing and hotly debated part of Kinsey’s research is chapter 5 of Sexual Behavior in the Human Male titled, “Early Sexual Growth and Activity.”

Kinsey gathered data from people who can only rightly be called child molesters. Describing the source of some of his data on small children he said, “Better data on pre-adolescent climax come from the histories of adult males who have had sexual contacts with younger boys and who, with their adult backgrounds, are able to recognize and interpret the boys’ experiences.” Kinsey then goes on to say that “9 of our adult male subjects have observed such [pre-adolescent] orgasm. Some of these adults are technically trained persons who have kept diaries or other records which have been put at our disposal; and from them we have secured information on 317 pre-adolescents who were either observed in self masturbation, or who were observed in contacts with other boys or older adults.”

Sexologist Alfred Kinsey touring Aleister Crowley’s Abbey of Thelema in Italy. Featured on the wall is a photo of Crowley

His message to the public was essentially, “Everyone’s doing these things, whether they admit it or not, so go ahead.” Hefner was fascinated by the report and devoted his graduate studies to analyzing it. Wrote Hefner in Playboy’s first editorial: “We believe . . . that we are filling a publishing need only slightly less important than the one just taken by the Kinsey Report. .. . We don’t expect to solve any world problems or prove any great moral truths. If we are able to give the American male a few extra laughs and a little diversion from the anxieties of the Atomic Age, we’ll feel we’ve justified our existence.” Promotion by Time and Newsweek magazines no doubt helped popularize it.

In the 1950’s Hefner backed Harvey Kurtzman’s Mad Magazine and other publishing initiatives he was involved in.

By the 1960s, Playboy had become Playboy Enterprises, Inc., branching out into real estate, the recording business, films, television, and Playboy Clubs. The idea of the clubs was described by Victor Lownes, a partner in Playboy Clubs International: “What we have here is a cult. The rabbit is the father symbol. We could tell them [club members—ed.] to go right out the window and they would follow our advice.”

The Hugh Hefner Foundation was established in 1964 around first amendment issues and the Playboy Foundation established in 1965 for the purpose of furthering Hefner’s philosophy of letting everyone pursue whatever sensual pleasure he wished. The first “social issue” the foundation became involved in was sex education.

The Playboy Foundation was one of the original funders of the Sex Information and Education Council of the U.S. (SIECUS) in 1964. Hefner himself attended the second annual Siecus fundraising dinner in 1966, along with Stephen Rockefeller, Robert McNamara of the World Bank, Look magazine publisher John Cowles, and Wall Street banker James Warburg.

On the Siecus advisory board was another important pornography link, Dr. Albert Ellis of Screw magazine. Again, starting from the Kinsey Report, Dr. Mary Calderone (past president of Siecus) told a 1980 conference of the Association of Planned Parenthood Physicians that the primary goal of Siecus was henceforth to provide society “very broadly and deeply with awareness of the vital importance of infant and childhood sexuality.” In the Siecus Report of May-July 1983, she wrote that the child’s sexual capacities should “be developed in the same way as the child’s inborn human capacity to talk or to walk, and that [the parent’s] role should relate only to teaching the child the appropriateness of privacy, place and person — in a word socialization.” SEICUS

In the 1970’s, Hefner started pushing Keith Stroup and his National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws (NORML) which had been near bankruptcy until Hefner, Penthouse publisher Bob Guccione and Screw publisher Al Goldstein started financing it. Hefner featured Stroup in interviews in Playboy and later became a board member of NORML.

Hugh Hefner with “Dr. Hip” Eugene Schoenfeld and Keith Stroup during a NORML fundraiser at the Playboy Mansion in LA (from NormL website)

In addition, NORML’s magazine High Times was distributed through Penthouse’s network of newstands across the country. Meanwhile, Screw magazine publisher Al Goldstein became one of the contributing editors to High Times. The acting publisher of Larry Flynt’s Hustler, Paul Krassner, a Yippie, was a contributing editor to High Times. The initial start-up capital for High Times came from a publishing company called the New American Library, a subsidiary of the Times-Mirror Corporation. Times-Mirror owns the Los Angeles Times and the Dallas Times Herald, and ran a joint news service with Katharine Graham’s Washington Post. Robert Gutwillig, former executive director of the New American Library, set up the German edition of Playboy and was the co-owner of the European publishing house Newmag which put out Lui magazine, a European version of Playboy. NORML

In 1981 Hefner opened the Playboy Hotel Casino in Atlantic City. Hefner would eventually be denied a permanent casino license due to scandals in New York and London and be forced to sell out to the Pritzker family’s Elsinore Corp. (owner of Hyatt Hotels) which changed the name to Atlantis.

1996 Playboy Enterprises and the Cisneros Group negotiate to launch two new television channels dedicated to erotic programming, in Venezuela and the lbero-American market more broadly.

Thanks to some recent investigative work by Mikki Willis, he reports that Hefners mansion was setup for blackmail. According to ex-girlfriend Sondra Theodore, Hefner had cameras in all rooms. His driver/valet Stephan Tatenbaum confirmed a huge library of tapes in a locked basement room, and ex-wife Krystal Hefner admits that the rooms had spy holes. Noted celebrities that frequented the mansion was Prince Andrew, Bill Cosby, rapper Sean “P Diddy” Combs, director Roman Polansky, and Donald Trump. Video

John David Norman – The Delta Project

John David Norman (1927-2011), a name not familiar to most but he’s been described by investigators as “the pedophile of pedophiles.” While this title may sound exaggerated, a closer look reveals the extent of his operations: he built a sprawling interstate child sexual exploitation network that trafficked boys across dozens of states and sometimes internationally.

This network maintained tens of thousands of client records. It repeatedly evaded detection due to indifference, judicial failures, and the deliberate destruction of evidence. What makes Norman especially disturbing is not just the scale of his crimes, but the company he appears to have kept. His trajectory overlaps, directly and indirectly, with two of the most notorious serial killers in American history: Dean Corll and John Wayne Gacy.

John Norman’s first offenses occurred in 1954 & 1956 where he was arrested in Houston TX for sexual molestation of minors. In 1960 he was arrested in Santa Ana CA after molesting boys of 13 and 14. In 1970, he was arrested on Federal Charges of mailing obscene material and jailed in Washington State. In 1973 in San Diego Norman faced charges of possession of marijuana, sodomy, and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile. He was released on a $7,000 bond. In November 1973 in Dallas TX he was charged by the FBI with eight counts of indecent liberties with a child and eight counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. His bond was set at $325,000, and he was sent to Cook County Jail to await his trial. In November 30, 1976, Norman’s trial took place, and he was found guilty on eight counts of indecent liberties with a child. He was sentenced to four years in prison at Pontiac Correctional Center.

Norman was paroled in 1977 under the condition that he stay away from boys under the age of 18. However, in June 1977, he was arrested again for engaging in sexual activities with a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old boy. He was arrested by Denver CO police in 1982 for soliciting a child for prostitution. In 1984, police raided his apartment in Pennsylvania but he escaped, only to be captured in Bolingbrook, Illinois, in October 1984 and released on $7,000 bail in March 1985, only to flee again. Norman was eventually recaptured in Urbana, Illinois, on July 29, 1987, and received a six-year sentence for crimes committed in Illinois. He was extradited to Pennsylvania and sentenced to 18 to 36 months for his pedo catalog “Handy Andy.”

Share Canadian Patriot Review

A report from 1986 indicated that Norman was wanted in five different states for sex crimes. In 1988, Norman was arrested and convicted of child molestation. He faced another conviction on April 30, 1990, this time in Colorado. 1998, Norman was convicted in California for distributing child pornography. He was released from prison in 1999 and subsequently declared a sexually violent predator. As a result, he was detained at Atascadero State Hospital. After various institutions and levels of incarceration, in March 2009, Norman was ordered back into state custody at Coalinga State Hospital, where he died on May 22, 2011.

His modus operandi in each of the locations he moved was pretty similar. Print and distribute publications offering child pornography and sexual services for his wealthier clients that could afford to fly his young gay prostitutes out to the clients locations.

During the 1973 raid, authorities discovered various items, including sex literature, photoengraving equipment, a camera, stationery, typewriters, and hundreds of booklets containing pictures of young boys. They also found 30,000 index cards with names and addresses of 50,000 to 100,000 clients from across 35 states. The investigation revealed that Norman had been operating in San Diego for several years under the names Norman Foundation, Odyssey Foundation, and Epic International.

Lt. Harold Hancock of the Dallas Police Department told the Chicago Tribune that the index cards listed the names of many prominent figures and federal government employees in Washington, D.C., who were identified as clients of the organization. Investigators submitted the cards to the U.S. State Department, which ultimately destroyed them. This destruction resulted in the loss of thousands of pieces of evidence.

While in prison in 1973, Norman started the Delta Project. He gained access to a jail printing press and sent out three newsletters called “Hermes,” straight from jail. In these newsletters, he mentioned his new right-hand man, Phillip Paske, and pleaded with his patrons for bail money. While incarcerated at the Pontiac Correctional Center Phillip Paske continued to operate the Delta Project. Police reported that the newsletter had 5,000 subscribers and grossed over $300,000 per year. Investigators discovered that Norman had rebooted the Delta Project under new names: Creative Corporations and M-C Publications, with “MC” standing for male call.

During a Chicago raid, investigators obtained 20,000 index cards containing clients’ sexual preferences for young boys. Interestingly, Paske was present in the apartment during Norman’s arrest but was not arrested himself. Amazingly, the index cards were destroyed by the Chicago Police!

Norman was apprehended again for producing a child pornography magazine called “Handy Andy” between October 1983 and May 1984 from his home in Aspers, Pennsylvania. He exploited at least 20 young boys in the area, many of whom came from the Adams County Children’s Shelter. He lured them with drugs and alcohol, then photographed them engaging in various sexual acts. Article

John Wayne Gacy, the Killer Clown, arrested and executed in 1994 for the rape, torture, and murder by strangulation of 33 young gay men and boys between 1972 and 1978 in Norwood Park Township, a suburb of Chicago, Illinois. His connection with Norman was through Paske.

Once Norman was in prison, Paske began searching for another job. Paske went to work at Gacy’s construction company PDM Contractors thanks to his friend David Cram who’s father had previously been involved in burglaries with Paske. “Gacy, Norman and Paske are all in Chicago around that time,” Tracy Ullman, an executive producer of the Peacock docuseries John Wayne Gacy: Devil in Disguise, told oxygen.com. “I find it hard for all these things to just be a coincidence.” One of Gacy’s claims was that Norman’s sex-trafficking ring was making snuff films with young boys. Gacy told detectives they should look through Norman’s videos to see if they recognized any of the victims he’d killed over the years. “From years of research, we found that pedophiles — like Norman and Gacy — often had lines of communication that tied them together, whether through coded ads in Boys’ Life magazine or actual contact to trade pornography or traffic in humans,” Ullman told oxygen.com.

Dean “Candy Man” Corll was an American serial killer and sex offender who abducted, raped, tortured and murdered at least 29 teenage boys and young men between 1970 and 1973 in Houston and Pasadena, Texas. He was aided by two teenaged accomplices, David Owen Brooks and Elmer Wayne Henley who alleged that the Houston killer worked with Norman and bought, sold and murdered scores of young boys.

These facts have never been confirmed. According to Ullman, “ that Dean Corll was associated with one of the largest sex trafficking rings we’ve never studied — one that was nationwide and associated with a man by the name of John David Norman. Even though both Elmer Wayne Henley and David Owen Brooks told police of a “Syndicate” in Dallas that trafficked in boys, even though witnesses came forward to Houston PD to tell them of pornography that contained images of Houston mass murder victims, no further investigation of either lead was made.” “ When a young man named Charles Brisendine called Dallas PD on August 9, 1973 — the day after Dean Corll was killed — from an apartment in Dallas, TX to tell them he was supposed to be sent to Houston by a sex trafficking ring run by John David Norman, Chief Short almost immediately denied any relationship between Norman and Corll. When Dallas PD went to the apartment Brisendine had been staying with Norman at, they found 4 tons of child pornography, pounds of marijuana, weapons and other paraphernalia that did not match what Norman was describing as an educational organization meant to teach young men “manners and worldliness”.

In one line that exists on page 448 of 495 in a senatorial report titled SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF CHILDREN — HEARINGS BEFORE THE SUBCOMMITTEE ON CRIME, 95TH CONGRESS, 1ST SESSION it says, “Dallas Police…have information associating Norman with the ring that helped transport to Texas the 27 boys murdered in Houston in a widely publicized sex and sadism case…that involved Dean Corll.” article

North Fox Island Michigan

North Fox Island is part of a string of islands in the Great Lakes in between Michigan and Canada. Historically, the area featured prominently in the Prohibition era as a staging ground for organized crime to smuggle booze from the Bronfman family in Canada into the United States, most notably interacting with the Chicago area Capone gang and the Detroit area Purple Gang.

The Grand Hotel on Mackinac Island was the pinnacle of luxurious mobster summer retreats. The area has been notable for cult activity such as an early Mormon colony led by James Strang on Beaver Island, the Sun Myung Moon (Moonies) cult operating an international conference center on Mackinac Island in the 1950’s through their organization Moral Re-armament movement and a masonic order The Royal Order of Jesters which is operated by the Shriners running an exclusive invitation only gathering on the island for the express purpose of binge drinking, prostitution, and strippers. A Turkish mason said that the Jesters are influenced by the Sufi sect of the Muslim religion.

According to reporter Colin Browen: “In the 1970’s, a pedophile ring operating in North Michigan was busted by local law enforcement. The brains behind the operation, multimillionaire and socialite Francis “Frank” Duffield Shelden, was a man who came from privilege. Sheldon had been flying children out to Fox Island in Lake Michigan for years on a private plane, molesting them on camera, inviting other pedophiles out to join in on the fun, and then returning the kids home a day or two later. However, when the authorities finally caught wind of what was really going on on North Fox Island, before they could apprehend Frank Shelden, he vanished into the night, having taken off in his private plane towards a foreign country. What the official reports don’t mention is the fact that Frank Shelden was most likely financing snuff films, in which children were molested and murdered on camera. They also don’t mention the fact that when Frank Shelden landed his plane in the Netherlands, he immediately began building an even bigger, even more powerful, and even more depraved network of pedophiles that would grow to be one of the largest operations of its kind on planet Earth.

And the official reports also don’t talk about the existence of multiple photos which place the most wanted pedophile on Earth at a children’s orphanage in India, where he was given full access to any child he wanted at any time.” “He wrote that the North Fox Island operation “functioned essentially as a subscription service centered on the production of child pornography and the sexual abuse of boys ages 7 to 16. In exchange for their contributions, the camp’s ‘sponsors’ could receive pornography that police said was produced on the island, or even visit the island themselves.”

According to reporter Marilyn Wright, Shelden was “A bachelor, licensed pilot, graduate geologist, part time university professor, amateur botanist, land developer, oil consultant, market investor, reputed author, Yale graduate, Korean war veteran, and sole owner of North Fox Island. Shelden’s enterprises hop-scotch across the country: Oil leases in Kansas City, a ski lodge in Aspen, a land investment company in Denver, the Monroe Creek development in Charlevoix, and extensive stock holdings in a West Indies trust company. Police records indicate Shelden cleaned out his Ann Arbor and North Fox Island residences shortly after Gerald S. Richards, an associate of Shelden’s in Brother Paul’s Childrens Mission, was arrested on criminal sexual conduct charges. That was in July, 1976, approximately one week before state police obtained a search warrant for the Ann Arbor premises.”

Malcom McConahy who later changed his name to Adam Aristotle Starchild

Also involved was Malcom McConahy who later changed his name to Adam Aristotle Starchild who made a career of tax fraud and writing books about it, was also was constantly plagued with accusations of inappropriate relationships with young boys mostly using a boy scout troop out of the Plymouth Congregational Church in Minneapolis as his source of young boys to molest. The third suspect is Dyer Grossman from Long Island. Together they set up tax fronts like Ocean Living Institute in New Jersey, Chuch of the New Revelation in Kearny, NJ, Brother Pauls Children Mission, and Boy’s Farm, Inc. in Tennessee. To see the details of their relationship, check out this legal document. CASE

Unbelievably, as of 2026 Browen is suing the FBI for access to more than 1,047 unreleased files in the Shelden case, after the bureau claimed that it would take more than six years to redact the documents according to an Independent article. “With my requests to the FBI… they’ve told me it’s going to take six plus years to send over a thousand,” he said. “Which makes no sense.” His team has since returned to the island with cadaver dogs – and what they found was shocking, he said. Browen wouldn’t reveal details, but said they are planning to go back and that they will continue to push for answers.”

[Ref: ARTICLE Compilation of leads Oakland Child Murders Reddit + Reddit2]

Rev. Sung Myung Moon

The Moonies/Unification Church. The original body snatchers.

At their height, college students found themselves whisked off to their resort camps and after sleep & food deprivation combined with drugs, seen with that glassy eyed stare in airports hawking the Reverend Moon as the second coming of Christ. Beyond the creepy mass weddings, lied a whole panapoly of sex as a weapon. Moon himself was a mentally deranged victim of the Korean war and was jailed for sexual perversion because of his obsession with screwing everything with a skirt in the name of religious purification.

After some brainwashing under the Central Intelligence Agency, Moon became a valued asset of the Cold War Geopoliticians and was heavily financed for their anti-Communist propaganda efforts under groups like the World Anti-Communist League.

While it would be impossible to go into all areas the Moon apparatus has interfaced with, it involves the Japanese Yazuka; the Jewish Defense League and other Jewish terrorist groups; William Buckley and his anti-Communist groups; European Gladio networks; Iran-Contra networks that involve gun and drug running; Moon buying up Christian Zionist preachers that have brainwashing Trump into the Iran war, owning the Washington Post newspaper; bribing black ministers and most notably the Nation of Islam; the bailout of Rev. Jerry Falwell and Liberty University; influencing science through their Unity of Sciences conferences; Koreagate or the mass bribing of congressmen and the Congressional Madame scandals of the 1970’s involving hundreds of prostitutes and orgies organized by KCIA founder Colonel Bo Hi Pak, Tong Sun Park and Suzy Park Thomson.

A special feature was Moon’s Little Angels, his troupe of young folk dancers used especially for blackmail purposes. An interesting connection with a potential scandal connected with Erika Kirk is mentioned later in the article.

As mentioned above, Moon’s spin-off organization Moral Re-armament held conferences on Makinac Island. Beginning in 1942, MRA (founded by American minister Frank Buchman) leased the historic Island House Hotel as a base for conferences centered around global peace, personal accountability, and the “Four Absolutes” (honesty, purity, unselfishness, and love).

As the movement grew in popularity—drawing support from notable political and cultural figures—MRA acquired a massive portion of the island, eventually building an extensive training center, sound stages, and a theatre. What is now the Mission Point Resort was constructed specifically as a conference facility for the group between 1955 and 1965. The island facility famously served as the birthplace of the musical youth group “Sing-Out,” which eventually spun off into the global touring organization Up With People. Following the deaths of Buchman in 1961 and his successor Peter Howard in 1965, the MRA leadership converted the complex into Mackinac College, which operated until 1970.

Presidio Army Base

In November 1986, the San Francisco Police Department (SFPD), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division Command (CID) began investigating charges that Gary Hambright had sexually molested several of the children entrusted to his care as an employee at the Child Development Center on the Presidio Army base. On August 12, 1987, Army Captain Larry Adams-Thompson reported to the authorities that his three-year-old daughter, who had attended the Child Development Center during the period of Hambright’s alleged crimes, had become visibly frightened upon seeing LT Col. Aquino and his wife at the Army’s post-exchange that day and called them “Mikey” and “Shamby.” In a subsequent interview by an FBI agent, the girl implicated “Mikey,” “Shamby” and “Mr. Gary” in the sexual molestation of her and other children at “Mr. Gary’s house.” The investigation of Hambright was expanded to include Aquino and his wife. The Manly, Stewart & Finaldi law firm states that 60 children were abused.

Aquino and his wife/high priestess Lilith Sinclair

On Aug. 14, 1987, San Francisco police raided Aquino’s Russian Hill home, which he shared with his wife Lilith. The raid was in response to allegations that the house had been the scene of a brutal rape of a four-year-old girl. The principal suspect in the rape, a Baptist minister named Gary Hambright, was indicted in September 1987 on charges that he committed “lewd and lascivious acts” with six boys and four girls, ranging in age from three to seven years, during September-October 1986.

At the time of the alleged sex crimes, Hambright was employed at a child care center on the U.S. Army base at Presidio. At the time of Hambright’s indictment, the San Francisco police charged that he was involved in at least 58 separate incidents of child sexual abuse. According to an article in the Oct. 30, 1987 San Francisco Examiner, one of the victims had identified Aquino and his wife as participants in the child rape. According to the victim, the Aquinos had filmed scenes of the child being fondled by Hambright in a bathtub. The child’s description of the house, which was also the headquarters of Aquino’s Satanic Temple of Set, was so detailed, that police were able to obtain a search warrant. During the raid, they confiscated 38 videotapes, photo negatives, and other evidence that the home had been the hub of a pedophile ring, operating in and around U.S. military bases.

Aquino was the founder of the Temple of Set, a breakaway sect of the original Church of Satan headed by Anton LaVey. According to an official biography circulated by the Temple of Set, “Dr. Aquino is High Priest and chief executive officer of the Temple of Set, the nation’s principal Satanic church, in which he holds the degree of Ipissimus VI. He joined the original Church of Satan in 1969, becoming one of its chief officials by 1975 when the Temple of Set was founded. In his secular profession he is a Lieutenant Colonel, Military Intelligence, U.S. Army, and is qualified as a Special Forces officer, Civil Affairs officer, and Defense Attaché. He is a graduate of the Command and General Staff College, the National Defense University and the Defense Intelligence College, and the State Department’s Foreign Service Institute.”

Aquino provided to Executive Intelligence Review magazine, dated March 1989, claimed that he had gotten his doctorate at the University of California at Santa Barbara in 1980, with his dissertation on “The Neutron Bomb.” He listed 16 separate military schools that he attended during 1968-87, including advanced courses in “Psychological Operations” at the JFK Special Warfare Center at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, and “Strategic Intelligence” at the Defense Intelligence College, at Bolling Air Force Base in Washington, D.C. Aquino was deeply involved in what has been called the “revolution in military affairs” (“RMA”), the introduction of the most kooky “Third Wave,” “New Age” ideas into military long-range planning, which introduced such notions as “information warfare” and “cyber-warfare” into the Pentagon’s lexicon.

The film “The Men Who Stare At Goats” is an amusing insight into the utterly bizarre scene of grown men pretending to make goats hearts explode or imagining that they could phase through walls. Ft. Bragg will show up in the next chapter.

Beyond the cosplaying military officers however stood a mountain of corpses. Aquino came out of the special ops branch of Gen. Edward Lansdale, a green beret that used Vietnam as his experimental lab in murdering as many civilians as possible in as twisted and perverted a manner as possible and later coming up with elaborate plans to conduct terrorist activities in America in order to justify the invasion of Cuba. Aquino recounted his obsession with Milton’s Paradise Lost while sitting in foxholes being shelled by the Vietcong during Lansdales covert ops. “I had taken with me a copy of John Milton’s epic Paradise Lost, which I considered then, as now, one of the most exalted statements of Satanism ever written. Satan is its true hero; its Christian moralisms are so pale and watery in comparison that I am surprised it and its author were not summarily burned upon its appearance in Cromwellian England. That it not only survived Puritan censorship but was actually lauded as a compliment to Christianity is yet another of those titanic ironies which have accompanied the Prince of Darkness on his tortuous journey across the eras of human civilization. As much as I admired Paradise Lost, I was annoyed at its ever-present, if pro forma bias. The die was loaded against Satan; he might put up a good fight, but in the end he was doomed to defeat.”

Aquino’s 1982 visit to Wewelsburg Castle in Germany where the SS Officer Heinrich Himmler performed occult ceremonies underscores the larger problems of the British roots of the occult world of the Nazi high command which you can research more of at Occult Nazi, and the Hitler Book by Helga Zepp LaRouche but for Aquino, “to summon the Powers of Darkness at their most powerful locus.” proved to be fruitless much as Aleister Crowley didn’t find the portal to hell in Pasadena California at the Devils Gate dam when he was performing satanic rituals with rocket scientist Jack Parsons and L. Ron Hubbard.

Franklin Credit Union Nebraska

A notorious pedophile case involving major law enforcement, banking, business leaders in Nebraska like investor Warren Buffet, acting and military officers, involving national political leaders up to the Reagan and Bush administration, and the Boys Town orphanage near Omaha. Due to the high level people involved, this case appears to have been effectively covered up by the police, FBI and nearly all witnesses or investigators silenced or killed. The Wikipedia entry (no surprise) merely puts it down to a conspiracy theory by some crackpots. Two major studies of the case were done, the first by State legislator John DeCamp and the second by Nick Bryant.

According to DeCamp “ My story starts with a man named Larry King, the man who opened the Republican National Convention in 1984 and 1988, in Dallas and New Orleans. Remember his beautiful singing of the National Anthem? He was the fastest rising star in the Republican Party.

Share

In 1988, on Election Day, Larry King’s credit union was raided by federal authorities. He had a small $2 million credit union in Omaha, which was to serve the black community of Omaha. When they raided the credit union, they discovered a secret set of books, with another $40 million on it, that came from prominent sources, from Union Pacific Railroad to Boys Town. The $40 million was missing. Larry apparently had spent that.”

One thing led to another, and the Nebraska legislature created a special committee to investigate, to find out what banking laws were violated. Then kids started coming forward and telling tales of having been involved with Larry King and other very prominent Omaha officials and people in Washington. One of these people was Harold Andersen, one of the most prominent individuals in that state. He was the owner and publisher of the Omaha World Herald, the World Press Associate International and the Press Freedom Associate president. Another was Alan Baer, the bluest of the bluebloods in Nebraska, super-rich.

One of the kids said she had been the private toy, when she was 12, 13, 14, 15 years old, of the police chief of Omaha, Robert Wadman.” In 1989, the Franklin committee hired private investigator Gary Caradori to work on the case. As Caradori questioned witnesses, he developed leads into the highest circles of business and politics in Nebraska, but also into leading echelons in Washington, D.C. On July 11, 1990, Caradori and his young son Andrew were killed when their small plane disintegrated in mid-air and plunged to the ground in rural Illinois.

According DeCamp “When I first heard about the Franklin case, I said it was all nonsense. But the deeper I got in, the more I learned. I reached a certain point where I sat down with Bill [Colby former CIA director under Nixon and Ford ED] in Washington, and we talked, and I said, “Bill, I don’t know what to do. I’m convinced there’s a coverup going on. Something’s got to be done. It’s not a coverup of just some lowlife clowns; it’s people like the local FBI, certain judges and public officials, and some of the most powerful folk in our state and in this country. What do I do next?”

And he said, “I’ll tell you what you do next. You get completely out of this thing. You walk away, you leave it alone, you forget it. If you don’t, you’re going to get yourself killed.” By that time, 15 other people, as I documented in my book, had been killed as a result of this, including the Senate investigator who got blown up in an airplane along with his kid, when he was coming back to testify and provide documentation. Colby said, “You’ve just got to face the fact that sometimes evil does triumph, and there’s nothing you can do about it, at least not the way you want to. You’re dealing with something too big, too powerful. It goes too high, involves too much, and if you keep playing around with it, you’re going to get yourself killed. Get away.”

According to Paul Bonnaci, a child victim that got recruited at age 8, he recounted that Franklin kingpin and Republican Party impresario Larry King was present at Satanic rituals where babies were sacrificed, at least one of which was held at “the Triangle” in a wooded area in Sarpy County in approximately December of 1980.

“I witnessed a sacrifice of a human baby boy,” Bonacci said, “Everyone was chanting and it was a yearly ritual around the time of Christ’s birth to pervert the blood of Christ. They used a dagger and cut the boy and filled a cup with his blood and mixed urine in it and forced all of us to drink from the cup and chant ‘Satan is Lord Lucifer our King, Realm of darkness come now empower us your slaves.’ Then they all began to chant some weird sounds and I got scared and was threatened I’d become the next sacrifice if I told anyone about it …. I did see [Alan] Baer take part in Satanic activity on several occasions. “

Paul Bonacci was a victim of the Monarch project, one of whose headquarters was in the bunkers of the nearby Strategic Air Command (SAC) headquarters at Offutt Air Force Base in Omaha. In written depositions and in hours upon hours of videotaped testimony—during which several of his personalities clearly emerge—Bonacci has provided the most detailed account of the Monarch project ever to see the light of day. VIDEO

Bonacci named Larry King, financier Alan Baer, [police] Chief Wadman, Harold Andersen, as well as perhaps a hundred other individuals as being involved in Monarch, and has provided the names, phone numbers, and other personal data of dozens of military personnel at Offutt, and at many other military bases around the country, who helped run the Monarch project, including at Ft. Defiance, Ft. Bragg, Ft. Laramie, Ft. Riley, and Ft. Ashland.

Developed out of the MK-Ultra drug experiments of the 1950s, the Monarch project was centered in military bases across the country (and likely stretched into NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium), and involved using ritual satanic abuse to create distinct “multiple personalities” in an individual, each of which may be programmed as desired.

It was developed by army officer Michael Aquino who was a pedophile, a satanist who founded the Temple of Set and he was also a very close friend of Anton LaVey. The two of them were very active in ritualistic sexual abuse. And they deferred [sic] funding from this government program to use this experimentation upon children, where they deliberately split off the personalities of these children into multiples, so that when they’re questioned under oath or questioned under lie detector, that unless the operator knows how to question a multiple personality disorder, they turn up with no evidence.” [ref: Article Article2 Article3]

David Hall of Operation Rescue in Dallas TX collaborated with the Schiller Institute in a committee investigating the case, is recorded quoting a foster care parent regarding five children she cared for as having suffered satanic abuse prior to living at her facility and recorded them acting out the ritual sacrifice of babies and bleeding them out and like Caradori, wound up dead for putting her case on public access television. He says that the Nebraska state home for girls Uta Halee was similarly, like Boys Town used as a source for girls to be networked out to rich clients. VIDEO

Jimmy Savile England

Jimmy Savile (born October 31, 1926, died October 29, 2011) was a British entertainer who was a flamboyant radio and television personality known as much for his platinum-dyed hair, gaudy tracksuits, and enormous cigar as he was for his zany comedic style. In his early years he worked as a dance hall manager and disc jockey. He eventually became a DJ at Radio Luxembourg and (from 1968) BBC Radio 1.

His TV work included Top of the Pops, on which he appeared frequently from its premiere on January 1, 1964, to its demise in July 2006, and the children’s show Jim’ll Fix It (1975–94), in which he granted wishes to young viewers. Through such shows, the eccentric Savile became a major TV and radio personality in the United Kingdom. Savile was the recipient of numerous honors. He notably was made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire (OBE; 1971) and was knighted (1990) in recognition of his charity work, which included volunteering at various medical establishments, for which he also raised donations. His other awards included a knighthood (1982) from the Vatican.

The Encyclopedia Britanica notes that “the Crown Prosecution Service and the Metropolitan Police Service released a joint report in 2013 that stated that Savile had been a prolific abuser, sexually assaulting up to 500 people, the majority of whom were young girls. The crimes were primarily committed on BBC premises and at more than 10 hospitals.”

According to journalist Meirion Jones who broke the original story said that “Savile was interrogated by BBC bosses about taking underage girls home, he says, but because they valued his huge earnings so much they didn’t actually tell him to stop doing it, just to keep it quiet. By refusing to expose Jimmy Savile for who he was, the BBC were covering up their own 30-plus year cover-up, Jones says. The broadcaster’s claim that they’d never investigated Savile was effectively “a cover-up of a cover-up of a cover-up”. “At the top levels of the BBC from 1973 on, they actually knew what was going on and did nothing about it. They just kept going with this man who was drawing in 20-million [strong] audiences every Saturday night.

Savile appeared to take on a role as an unofficial advisor to Prince Charles, according to Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story.

According to The Times, letters obtained by the filmmakers written between 1986 to 2006 showed Queen Elizabeth’s son sought advice from the radio and TV personality — ranging from asking him to meet with his sister-in-law Sarah Ferguson (“I feel she could do with some of your straightforward common sense!”) to Savile crafting a media relations handbook that Charles said was shown to the Queen and Prince Philip. It is hardly surprising that the Windsor family, whose history has been marked by extreme forms of occult practices and bizarre beliefs, should have spawned someone like Charles, whose conversations with plants and support of “alternative medicine” have drawn ridicule from some of the British press.

In fact, they are only the most innocuous manifestations of a world-view firmly rooted in the anti-Christian Gnostic heresy. The most telling clues to Charles’s true beliefs can be found in his (and his father, Prince Philip’s) association with the British networks linked to the Temple of Understanding Lucis Trust, and, perhaps more importantly, his frequently professed interest in the work of the infamous Carl Jung, the German Swiss psychoanalyst whose Gnostic beliefs and practices earned him the sobriquet, ”The Warlock of Zurich.” At various times over the last decade, the prince has praised Jung’s work, asserting that it “makes a great deal of sense in many, many areas.”

Charles appears to have been led to Jung (whose grandfather headed the Swiss Freemasons) by the South African born cultist Laurens van der Post, once a political-military aide to Charles’s favorite uncle, Lord Mountbatten, a pioneer promoter in flying saucers. Van der Post counted Jung among his closest friends, and emerged as one of Jung’s most zealous promoters after his death in 1961. Van der Post has not only authored a biography of Jung (Jung and the Spirit of Our Times) and made a film version of Jung’s life, but has traveled around the globe preaching the virtues of Jung’s Gnosticism, in which he sees the guidelines for the New Age to come. The King of England’s closeness to this Gnostic fanatic is underscored by his decision to name him one of his first-born’s godfathers.

Share

Fox Hollow Farm Indiana

It’s estimated that at least 25 people were murdered and/or buried at Fox Hollow Farm, the property of suspected serial killer Herb Baumeister. In 1996, authorities discovered the charred and decomposing remains of an estimated 25 people at the 18-acre property in Westfield, Indiana, belonging to Herb Baumeister.

Over 10,000 bone fragments were recovered. As of 2025, a renewed investigation using advanced DNA technology has identified 10 victims by name: Roger Alan Goodlet, Michael Frederick Keirn, Steven Spurlin Hale, Richard Douglas Hamilton Jr., Johnny Bayer Allen, Wayne Broussard, Allen Livingston, Manuel Resendez, Jeffrey Allan Jones, & Daniel Thomas Halloran.

While Baumeister is the prime suspect in these murders, he died by suicide in 1996 before he could be apprehended or provide information about the killings. Investigators believe he lured young, gay men to his property, where he murdered and dismembered them. The investigation is ongoing, and efforts continue to identify the remaining victims. Suspected accomplice, Mark Goodyear spoke with the investigator, describing a strange encounter he had with Baumeister, who he met at a gay bar in Indianapolis. According to Goodyear, he agreed to go back to Baumeister’s estate. Mark Goodyear claims that Baumeister once confided in him, boasting about murdering a shocking 56 people. He further alleges that Baumeister even led him to a fire pit on the estate, where human remains were actively burning.

Marc Dutroux Belgium

The Marc Dutroux case outraged Belgian society enough that 300,000 people protested the utter incompetence of the official mishandling of an obvious mass murderer and rapist which led to the exposure of high level government and aristocracy. The case involves Marc Dutroux (b. 1956) a Belgian serial killer, Michel Nihoul (b. 1941), Dutroux’s accomplice and Bernard Weinstein (1955-1995), Dutroux’s accomplice. Despite living off of a public assistance allowance of $1,200 Belgian Franks a month, he owned 10 houses.

The Flemish newspaper Nieuwsblad reported that he had committed health-insurance fund fraud, theft, insurance fraud and investments on the stock market and that these had contributed to his wealth. Acting on the tip about missing girls in 1995, police found two teenage girls locked in a soundproof concrete dungeon inside one of Dutroux’s houses.

The youngest girl, twelve-year-old Sabine Dardenne, was kidnapped on May 28 and kept in the basement by Dutroux for more than two months. Fourteen-year-old Laetitia Delhez was abducted on August 9. Both girls reported being sexually assaulted by Dutroux. A few days later police exhumed the bodies of Julie Lejeune and Mélissa Russo, two eight-year-old girls who disappeared in June, 1995. They were found in the backyard of one of Dutroux’s seven homes. Also found were the remains of an accomplice—Bernard Weinstein—who Dutroux insisted was at fault for the girl’s deaths. Dutroux said Weinstein kidnapped the children and failed to feed them while Dutroux was jailed for several months for vehicle theft. Dutroux admitted to drugging Weinstein and burying him alive next to the girls.

Police had searched Dutroux’s home in Charleroi during a separate investigation into stolen cars before his arrest, but they failed to notice a dungeon in the basement of the house; Dardenne and Delhez were in that dungeon. Further investigations revealed rampant government and police corruption and incompetence in the months before the arrest.

Share Canadian Patriot Review

In 1993, police ignored a tip from an informant who told them that Dutroux offered him the equivalent of about five thousand U.S. dollars to kidnap young girls and that Dutroux was selling girls into prostitution. Police also ignored a tip that came from Dutroux’s mother. She had contacted prosecutors to report that her son was keeping young girls in the basements of his unoccupied houses. Despite these disturbing, detailed tips, the police did nothing, and more girls disappeared. The scandal would bring more surprises. Additional accomplices, including Dutroux’s second wife, Michelle Martin, were arrested, and the media revealed that Dutroux had been convicted in 1989 for the rape and abuse of five young girls. He received a thirteen-year prison sentence but was released for good behavior after serving only three years.

Shortly after his release, young girls began to disappear around the neighborhoods where Dutroux’s homes were located. Investigators also uncovered evidence of a related child-sex ring and arrested a number of people connected with Dutroux, including Michel Nihoul, Michel Lelièvre, and nine police officers. Nihoul was a businessman who admitted to arranging orgies at a Belgian château that catered to government and police officials. Lelièvre was identified as an accomplice in the kidnapping of two girls. Dutroux also claimed the case involved other prominent Belgians, including bankers, members of the royal family, and high-ranking government officials. Investigations into these claims did not go far, however, because the accusations lacked accompanying evidence.

According to the Conspiracy Dossier website, the Black Baron, Baron Benoît de Bonvoisin was an exclusive member of the post-WW2 globalist currents that were royalist, staunchly anti-communist, pro-NATO, pro-European integration and highly fascist whose members came to include many figures tied to organized crime and accused of child abuse and even in some cases murder.

Organizations he participated in were Opus Dei, Le Cercle, Bilderburg Society, World Anti-Communist League (WACL) which had a Belgian branch, Ligue Internationale de la Liberte (LIL), Academie Europeene des Sciences Politiques (AESP) and the Mouvement d’Action pour l’Union de l’Europe (MAUE) a branch of the Paneuropa Union (PEU) of Count Coudenhove Kalergi and Count Otto von Habsburg.

Sexual blackmail seems to have been his forte because his name comes up in connection with Fortunato Israel and Eurovision Hospitaler who ran a European wide prostitution ring. Her services (the call girls) were called in to serve Prince Albert II, his consorts and Saudi princes during their business trips. A victim-witness would later testify about a room for child abuse and even the production of child pornography and snuff films. She named men as Michel Nihoul, Annie Bouty, Tony Van Den Bogaert, Michel Vander Elst, Baron de Bonvoisin, Paul Vanden Boeynants, Melchior Wathelet, Wilfried Martens and others. Another victim-witness describes members of the Baron’s circle hunting young girls on his estate.

There is one video available showing him speak about accusations of officials and journalists acting as KGB agents. YouTube

Peter Nygård

According to an email released as part of the Epstein files, Epstein was asked if he knew Peter Nygård and his answer was no. After some investigation into Nygård earlier after being tipped off to his really bizarre beliefs, I’m slightly baffled about the similarities of how both operated, the scope of their businesses and the number of important and highly placed people that inhabited both of their circles yet “they didn’t know each other.”

Peter Nygård was born Pekka Juhani Nygård in Helsinki, Finland, on July 24, 1941. His parents emigrated to Deloraine, Manitoba, Canada, in 1952, when Nygård was around eleven years old. Nygård established Nygård Apparel Manufacturing Company, later re-branded “Nygård International”, in Winnipeg in 1967.

The company’s Canadian headquarters were located on King Street in Toronto, Ontario, while its world headquarters were located in Times Square, New York. As of 2020, the companies are currently in receivership following his arrangement in Toronto over sex trafficking charges. Wikipedia currently lists a large number of legal cases Nygård has been involved in regarding shady business dealings, tax evasion, and an extensive list of sexual abuse allegations. He has 10 children by 8 different women. Accusations of sexual abuse go back to 1968.

Just like Jefferey Epstein, Nygård owned a huge estate in Nygard Cay Bahamas where he would hold elaborate “pamper parties” that featured George H. W. Bush, Prince Andrew, Robert DeNiro, Oprah Winfrey, Shawn Connery, Michael Jackson, Lee Iacocca, Jessica Alba, and Sylvester Stallone. According to Chris Hanson during an interview on VladTV “He actually would impregnate underage girls, have them get abortions, then harvest the stem cells from the fetus’, to inject in himself under the belief that it would be more beneficial then random stem cells from another source. He would go to China & other countries to learn how to do this and have it done, and the underage aspect of this is a big part of the investigation but that’s how far he would allegedly go, to extend his life and his lifestyle… [Nygard] Is being investigated for sexual assault going back five decades involving thousands of women. In Canada, In Los Angeles, in the Bahamas where he had a compound where he would routinely take underage girls, drug them get them drunk, seduce them, and rape them in a most vile & vicious fashion.”

Victims would have their passports confiscated and extortion sex with Nygård was required in order to get it back. When victims aged out, they would become recruiters similar to Ghislane Maxwell to bring lots of underage locals to his pamper parties to be drugged and raped. Also similar to Epstein was Nygård’s financing of eugenics-like studies at Harvard University and his involvement in transhumanism. Please read my investigation to get more details.

There used to be a YouTube channel dedicated to his obsession with transhumanism, his numerous collaborations with various techlords and extending life, but after his prosecution, the channel was deleted.

Comet Ping Pong & Pizzagate

Just like the Franklin Credit Union case, this story suffers from the extreme effort made by the Justice Department, news agencies, and influencers to hide the truth due to who’s involved and their ranking in the power structure in DC.

At the top of the list is Hillary Clinton, the Podesta brothers John and Tony, and in supporting roles satanist Maria Abramović, James Achilles Alefantis and his pizza parlor Comet Ping Pong which was located in Washington DC amongst a cluster of very suspicious companies and agencies. As you can see from the map, this little corner of DC was a microcosm of the rot in the capital. Noted is the logo of Besta Pizza which according to journalist Liz Cronkin is a symbol of Man/Boy love. Also of note is Beyond Borders, a charity run by the Clinton Foundation, an organization with more scandals connected with it then a brothel.

A quick perusal of Hillary’s past starts with minor scandal in speculation in Cattle Futures around 1968; Mena Arkansas as a major trans-shipment point for cocaine being flown in by VP George H. W. Bush and Ollie North as part of the Iran-Contra drugs for weapons scandal during Clintons time as governor; the Whitewater scheme and the collapse of the Madison Guaranty Savings and Loan; the mysterious death/suicide of Deputy White House Council Vince Foster, the mysterious death of Commerce Secretary Ron Brown in a plane crash in the Balkans; the 2009 Email scandal during her tenure as Secretary of State; the 2012 Benghazi Libya attack that resulted in the death of Ambassador Stevens and the later death of Muammar Gaddafi by ISIS and then later the irregular war against Syria and the Assad government; the 2016 scandal involving Clintons name showing up numerous times in emails to Rep. Anthony Weiner when his laptop was searched and disturbing videos; the mysterious death/suicide of Monica Peterson in 2016; the Clinton Foundation scam in Haiti; her stated loyalty to the British Oligarchy in 2022 when she called the Council on Foreign Relations the “mother ship”; and her long relationship with Billionaire Laurence Rockefeller and his obsession with UFO disclosure.

If you noticed Beyond Borders on the map, it says “charity focused on Haiti, funded by Clinton Foundation”, the Clinton’s involvement goes back to when they honeymooned on Haiti. You wouldn’t know it by looking at it but before the Clinton presidency, Haiti was self sufficient in rice. The drastic trade liberalization measures included in Haiti’s 1994 “structural adjustment” agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) slashed tariffs on rice imports from 35% to 3%! In 1985, Haitian farmers produced more than 150,000 tons of rice, meeting the consumption needs of its entire population. By 2004, it had become the second-largest importer of rice among Central American and Caribbean states. When the earthquake hit in 2010 the country was largely destroyed.

The Clintons stepped up to lead the global response. The Interim Haiti Recovery Commission (IHRC) was brought into life and Bill Clinton was selected to be its co-chair. At that time, Hillary Clinton was still the Secretary of State and thus responsible for channeling USAID relief spending to Haiti. The only development was a large industrial park named Caracol which was a failure that did nothing to lift the Haitians out of their misery but only lined the pockets of big firms and evicted 700 farmers from the land. South Korean textile giant Sae-A Trading Co, which is the main employer at Caracol, gifted the Clinton Foundation with donations between $50,000 and $100,000. CARACOL

To sum it up, Hillary as US Secretary of State handed out billions in USAID money in Haiti. Husband Bill was taking money for his private foundation from foreign governments that Secretary Hillary deals with in an official capacity. Then the day she resigns from the State Department in February 2013, Hillary joined their daughter and Bill to become a named principal in the now named Bill, Hillary & Chelsea Clinton Foundation. And brother Tony Rodham just happens to be lucky and land a lucrative gold mining contract in Haiti at the same time? Clinton Foundation

The woman who wrote that investigative blog, Monica Peterson strangely wound up suicided in Haiti while investigating child trafficking while working with the Colorado based Human Trafficking Center. Hillary’s emails found on disgraced congressman Anthony Weiner’s laptop, unrelated to the email server case, involved among other things, child trafficking.

Wikileaks tweeted about the investigation claiming emails “show how the Clintons supported child stealer Laura Silsby,” whose attorney was a convicted sex trafficker, including an email “where they are literally pricing how much it costs to transport children”. Laura Silsby was director of the New Life Children’s Refuge (NLCR), an NGO run by American missionaries that attempted to set up shop in the Dominican Republic. Silsby claims they tried to set up an orphanage, but Dominican officials claim an application was never submitted. The New Life Children’s Refuge then moved their operations to Haiti.

When one looks into the Weiner laptop issue, smuggling children from an impoverished country victimized by IMF ghouls might make sense. “Frazzledrip” was a video in a folder named “Life Insurance” purportedly showing the sacrifice of a young child by Hillary Clinton and Weiner’s wife Huma Abedin who was Clinton’s aide for more than 25 years.

When shown to NYC police, most got very sick watching it and some committed suicide later. It showed ritual satanic abuse of a young girl having her face surgically removed and worn as a mask which floods the victims bloodstream with adrenaline. If the blood is drunk at this stage, the adrenochrome has the effect of a drug. You might actually be familiar with this because of Haitian Jean-Michel Basquiat’s image of a skin-mask was featured on Tom Hanks movie “Cast Away” and the image was featured on rapper Jay Z and Ellen DeGeneres hoodies. Basquiat used to feature his “art” in Larry Gagosian’s Los Angeles gallery. Gagosian was charged in Moscow Russia on human trafficking spanning a decade in addition to other numerous lawsuits involving Ronald Perelman and various Russian oligarchs. Both of them have connections to pop artist Andy Warhol who Basquiat worked for.

When we get around to Comet Ping Pong itself, the oddest thing was the very strange attack on the Comet Ping Pong pizza parlor by one Edgar Maddison Welch on 4 December 2016 when he used a machine gun to shoot up the restaurant and destroy the company computer.

Thankfully the news website SOTT.net has kept a decent amount of the various stories that have broken on the case on their website in addition to some of the more obscure conspiracy websites. Not surprisingly, a lot of the articles that were linked to this story from the original have been deleted. It involves then 41 year old James Achilles Alefantis, owner of Comet Ping Pong and business next door referencing the outdoors. The magazine GQ listed Alefantis as the 46th most powerful person in DC around the time of the Obama administration.

The fact that Clinton fundraisers were regularly held there in addition to two Obama phone bank fundraisers during his 2012 reelection campaign, another Comet sponsored fundraiser at the White House where Obama was photographed playing ping pong with a child along with owner Alefantis being a White House guest at least five times, a letter sent by Hillary thanking Alefantis for hosting a fundraiser, a document showing Hillary paid Alefantis $10,000 and even her main financier George Soros donating another $11,600 to Comet Pizza through the PAC American Bridge 21st Century. [ref: FEC Filings]

A cursory examination of James Alefantis’ life is rather revealing. He was the romantic partner of David Brock, ex-right-wing journalist-hatchet man turned Hillary hatchet man, founder of such tax exempt nonprofits as the liberal watchdog group Media Matters and Control the Record as well as a former Bitcoin director. Time Magazine described Brock as “one of the most influential operatives in the Democratic Party.”

The illegal activities that Brock’s been hiding for years provided a spurned former lover to accuse Brock of “financial malfeasance,” cooking the books of his Control the Record Hillary Super PAC with a blatant money laundering scheme. As a result, Brock had to sell his Delaware home in order to pay off his ex with $850,000 in hush money that Brock himself calls “blackmail payment.” It’s also speculated that Bitcoin is conveniently used as an untraceable financial mechanism that’s enabled human trafficking rings in recent years to flourish under the legal radar.

Brock of course shows up in a smear piece of Lyndon LaRouche in his defense of George Soros (since Soros was funding him). It’s rather amusing to see Brock show up in the Whitewater/Paula Jones scandals that were cooked up to attack President Clinton when Brock wrote for the conservative American Spectator magazine and his central role in the Russiagate scandal around the DNC hack during the 1st Trump administration, and with Norm Eisen (Obamas Ethics Czar) who ran Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW), financed amongst others by George Soros’s Open Society, which partnered with David Brock to put forward a blueprint—issued before the inauguration—for attacking Trump through such means as policing social media, getting tech companies to censor content (media platforms … will no longer uncritically and without consequence host and enrich fake news), impeachment itself, fake news (a steady flow of damaging information, new revelations), and other techniques.

The Podesta Brothers and Maria Abramović provide a useful insight into how real politics occurs behind the scenes. [ref: John WIKI/ Tony WIKI. ]

As you can see from the two profiles, John in particular was one of the bigger power players in DC on the Democratic party side. During the Clinton administration he rose from WH staff secretary, to WH deputy chief of staff up to WH chief of staff. Later Council to Obama for a year and then Advisor on Climate Change and the green energy scam that became a central focus of Obama and then Biden in line with Mark Carney, Prince Charles, and Al Gore’s CO2 emissions financial bubble. His “think” tank, the Center for American Progress dovetailed with the National Endowment for Democracy in all the various mass protests against Trump and the sabotage of Senator Sanders presidential campaign (since Podesta was Hillary Clinton’s campaign manager).

The Podestas very strange relationship with Abramović came to light when their emails were leaked by Wikileaks and messages such as “Dear Tony, I am so looking forward to the Spirit Cooking dinner at my place,” Abramović wrote June 28, 2015 in an email sent to Tony Podesta. “Do you think you will be able to let me know if your brother is joining?”

According to Everpedia: “The origins of Spirit Cooking can be found in Cake of Light, a sacrament in the religion of Thelema which was founded by Aleister Crowley. The ingredients of the Cake of Light include honey, oil, menstrual blood and sperm. The sacrament is meant to symbolize the union between the microcosm, Man, and the macrocosm, the Divine, which is a representation of one of the prime maxims in Hermeticism ‘As Above, So Below.’ The consumption of the Cake of Light is a fulfillment of the sacred circle of the connection between Man and the Divine.” Wikileaks

The most controversy came from the numerous references to grape soda, beef jerky, pizza, and other food items used in the context of assumed child abuse, sacrifice, rape, and worse hidden in code. One look at Tony Podestas house should make it clear in how the Washington Post in 2004 captured images of some of the disturbing art pieces displayed in Tony’s home.

A gold statute titled The Arch of Hysteria by Louise Bourgeois – depicting a gold sculpture of a decapitated human positioned the same way serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer positioned some of his victims – is prominently featured as the focal point in his home in addition to pieces by Biljana Djurdjevic that depict distressed children. One painting features a disheveled little girl in a miniskirt and red shoes. Djurdjevic is known for paintings that depict child victims of torture and sexual abuse. Abramović herself represents a modern Crowley persona in the high level political and Hollywood clout as you can see from the photo of her circle and the creepy art exhibits she puts on. Video

Jefferey Epstein

All aspects of the recently disclosed Epstein files, or more appropriately, the Wexner files point to the larger zeitgeist when looking into who he was and what he was part of. When dealing with Jefferey Epstein, you’re really talking about Les Wexner.

Its not just his companies like Victorias Secret from which a large number of young women were sourced from, but also his mob connections; his role in Iran-Contra; the millions Wexner put into Epstein’s operations in addition to the New York mansion Wexner gifted Epstein; the Mega Group, a coterie of rich Zionist millionaire and billionaires ranging from businesses, Hollywood and organized crime all pushing the Zionist agenda of Greater Israel MEGA; high level media control through Hollinger Corporation and Jeruselem Post; & his connection with the junk bond era of economic looting by the faction around Michael Milikin and the organized crime money he leveraged his economic wrecking ball through Milikin. Jefferey Epstein was merely a bit player within a satanic & corrupt system. [see: Schlanger’s essay on The Real Epstein Part 1 and Part 2 ]

Share

On the surface, a college dropout from an unassuming blue collar family from Coney Island teaching math at a community college wouldn’t seem to be the normal path toward a person rubbing shoulders with the richest oligarchs in the world and managing their wealth. He left education to teach teenage boys and girls, without qualifications, at Dalton School that was attended by children of many of New York’s elite. Trumps Attourney General William Barr, who oversaw Epstein’s disposal/cover up, his father Donald (a former OSS officer) was headmaster of Dalton and wrote the equivalent of today’s horrid fanfics in his novel Space Relations, a sci-fi fantasy about a diplomat heading to a planet run by oligarchs being captured by pirates and made a sex slave.

After being fired for lacking teaching skills, Epstein was given a job at the investment banking giant Bear Stearns by its soon-to-be chief executive Alan Greenberg, who had children at the school. Within four years, Epstein becomes a limited partner, a position that normally takes decades of proven results to reach. He’s learning how the ultra-wealthy hide money. Tax shelters. Offshore accounts. Asset protection strategies. In 1981, there’s an SEC investigation into insider trading connected to the Bronfman family’s Seagram Company. Bear Stearns forces Epstein out over what they call “minor infractions.” But here’s what’s strange: despite the investigation, Epstein faced no charges. No legal consequences. No public scandal. He just walked away.

Bear Stearns at this time was getting involved in Donald Trump’s real estate and casino schemes. His first casino in Atlantic City was built in 1982 and came about by his partnership with the Holiday Corp. (Holiday Inn hotel chain) which had bought out Harrah’s and building Trump Plaza.

His second casino was bought from the scandal-ridden Hilton Co. and renamed “Trump Castle”.

In 1987 Trump bought a 73% interest in Meyer Lansky’s Resorts International thanks to junk bonds floated by Bear Stearns. His attempt at taking Resorts private got his hand slapped by the board and he was forced to divide up the properties with entertainer Merv Griffin. The party came to an end however when in the 1990s after heavy borrowing from bank loans and junk bonds, the properties went bankrupt and most of them were sold off or put into chapter 11. It’s around 1985 that Trump is acquainted with Epstein when he bought Mar-a-Lago and Epstein was living in Palm Beach Florida.

After Wall Street, Epstein reinvents himself. He tells people he recovers stolen assets for governments and oligarchs. He carries a concealed weapon. He travels on a British passport. During this time, he’s mentored by Sir Douglas Leese, a British defense contractor and arms dealer. Leese teaches him the mechanics of international arms deals and black market finance. Leese was running a bank out of Barbados starting in 1981—the Barbados International Bank and Trust Co. Barbados being one of the many Caribbean offshore drug money laundering centers for the British Empire. Leese also collaborated with Adnan Khashoggi on the Al Yamamah arms deal, one of the largest and most controversial defense contracts in history involving BAE and the Saudi royal family, ostensibly an oil for arms deal that was used to launder huge amounts of money into covert operations involving the Saudi Wahhabite mujahideen jihad warfare against the Soviet Union. An Austrian passport found at Epstein’s Manhattan residence listed a Saudi address with date stamps coinciding with Al Yamamah negotiations.

Epstein gets introduced to Robert Maxwell, British media mogul and arms dealer. Former Israeli intelligence officer Ari Ben-Menashe later claims Maxwell brought Epstein into a network of operatives during this period. In 1991, Maxwell dies under suspicious circumstances when his body is found floating in the Atlantic next to his yacht. His daughter, Ghislaine Maxwell, steps in to take his place. Ghislaine becomes Epstein’s partner. She has her father’s contact list—royalty, politicians, scientists, billionaires. Like procures’ of old, she professionalizes the entire recruitment operation. She scouts at art schools, auction houses, high-society events. She trains victims to normalize what’s happening to them. She makes the whole system run smoother.

Jeffrey Epstein visited the Clinton Whitehouse 17 times in the 1993-1995 period. Bill and Hillary Clinton both show up on the list of the Lolita Express, the private flights on Epsteins Boeing 727 that went to St. James Island. Logs indicate 26 flights after Clinton has left the presidency, some without his Secret Service protection. Jeffrey Epstein and Shimon Peres (multi term former Israeli PM, President and statesman) knew each other well. No less than former Israeli PM Ehud Barak said that he was first introduced to Epstein by Shimon Peres. Shimon Peres was of course closely involved in the Oslo Peace process as Israeli Foreign Minister during the above period and very closely engaged with the Clinton Whitehouse during that time.

Lynn Forester de Rothschild to Bill Clinton in 1995: “Dear Mr President: It was a pleasure to see you recently at Senator [Ted] Kennedy’s house. There was too much to discuss and too little time. Using my fifteen seconds of access to discuss Jeffrey Epstein and currency stabilization”

Pressing on it in person and then in writing. It is still not clear how she met Epstein. Perhaps through Robert Maxwell. In the 80s she was married to a local government figure Andrew Stein\Finkelstein. She also sold a townhouse to Epstein under market value so that it could be given to Ghislaine Maxwell. According to an email to Transhumanist Techlord Peter Theil, Epstein was the manager of the Rothschild fortune and claimed to represent them.

Epstein’s involvement in sexually abusing underage girls had been public record since he pleaded guilty to charges of procuring prostitution from a minor in 2008 (Whyte, 2019). Epstein served only 13 months before being released and, allegedly, resuming his illegal conduct. His case reentered the public discourse in 2014 when several past victims came together to sue the United States government for misconduct in its plea arrangements with Epstein.

As more victims of Epstein began to emerge in the wake of this lawsuit, formal investigation into Epstein’s sex crimes resumed and, on 6 July 2019, he was arrested and charged with sexually trafficking minors. He was remanded in custody where, on 19 August 2019, he was declared dead in his cell. In a recent Jimmy Dore show on YouTube, he went over questions regarding the supposed body found in his cell that doesn’t match medical issues that Epstein has had in the past such as a prostate gland that was removed and weird facial features that don’t match the corpse and Epstein himself indicating help in effecting his escape. Dore Video

Sean “P Diddy” Combs

On the face of it, the idea of a wealthy rapper having a luxurious party mansion geared toward recording everything going on might seem odd. But, then you see within this article that whenever degenerate behavior is encouraged, you know that blackmail is probably involved, ala Epstein or Hefner (which Combs associated with) or Nygard. However, in order to dispense with the trite myth about rap as a natural development of the mean streets of the urban jungle of the inner cities, but instead, a laboratory project of old organized crime figures and Marxist Eastern European social engineers. Around the 1990’s, with the Conservative Revolution of Gingrich and Gramm turning the congress into a corporate privateer playground, the policy of privatizing the prison system into a for-profit enterprise became one of the planks and rap music was key to promoting a “gangsta lifestyle” to the “niggas in the hood” who had earlier been completely devastated by the crack cocaine epidemic which had been a part of the rotten deals VP George H W Bush had struck with Central and South American cocaine cartels to supply drugs to be sold in America for the purpose of financing covert wars against the Soviet Union in Afghanistan. Combined with the 1995 Crime Bill that had been introduced by then Senator Joe Biden, it soon filled the jails with lots of cheap labor and took a huge amount of the minority population out of the political system by disenfranchisement.

Rapper O’Shea “Ice Cube” Jackson was being interviewed by the clueless comedian Bill Maher in 2023 when he dropped a heavy one. “I don’t know their names Bill, but if you follow the money, you go high enough, you start to see… Okay, let’s take Rap music. The same people who own the labels own the prisons.” Ice Cube said, adding later that there are a “lot of dots to connect” but he was simply giving a “broad example of how people at the top can manipulate what’s going on with the people who are bickering and fighting.” Maher then asks, almost incredulously “literally the same people?” to which Ice Cube responds “literally, the same people who own the labels own private prisons.” Ice Cube then later explains that sometimes record companies micromanage albums and that “some records are made by committee” so that they can push “a narrative.” This is, according to the rapper, an example of “social engineering” meant to ensure that American “prisons stay full.”

Combs was born in 1968 in Harlem NY to Melvin Combs a former Air Force officer and an associate of drug lord Frank Lucas who was importing heroin from the SE Asia Golden Triangle that had been set up by the CIA and was killed in a gang hit when he was two. Even though he grew up in a Catholic school and proclaimed himself the next Mozart he also said “If you’re gonna be a m*therf*ckin thug, ya gots ta live and die a thug. Only thing I know is dead or in jail or about to be.” [SIC]

According to the gushing accolades of IMDb, Combs “has cemented himself as one of the most successful entrepreneurs and cultural icons of all-time. Standing as a respected symbol of relentless ambition, for three decades Combs’ unrivaled influence is only matched by an unparalleled ability to innovate, evolve, and consistently defy convention.” “Combs has appeared in dozens of films and is recognized for his role as both a television and film producer.” “Combs expanded his influence beyond music and entertainment building a successful portfolio of businesses under Combs Global.” “Combs applied the same drive and entrepreneurial spirit from his entertainment and business success to his philanthropic work and political activism. He has given millions of dollars to support charitable and social causes focused on the under served and Black communities across the nation, particularly in education and entrepreneurship.”

According to the Department of Justice indictment “the defendant, operated his business, headquartered at various times in Manhattan and Los Angeles, under a variety of United States-based corporate entities, including Bad Boy Entertainment, Combs Enterprises, and Combs Global (collectively, the “Combs Business”). Corporate entities in the Combs Business included, among other things, record labels, a recording studio, an apparel line, an alcoholic spirits business, a marketing agency, and a television network and media company.” “From at least in or about 2008, through on or about the date of the filing of this Indictment, SEAN COMBS, a/k/a “Puff Daddy,” a/k/a “P. Diddy,” a/k/a “Diddy,” a/k/a “PD,” a/k/a “Love,” the defendant, and others known and unknown, were members and associates of a criminal organization (the “Combs Enterprise” or the “Enterprise”). Members and associates of the Combs Enterprise engaged in, and attempted to engage in, among other activities, sex trafficking, forced labor, interstate transportation for purposes of prostitution, coercion and enticement to engage in prostitution, narcotics offenses, kidnapping, arson, bribery, and obstruction of justice.” “COMBS, and other members and associates of the Combs Enterprise, wielded the power and prestige of COMBS’ role at the Combs Business to intimidate, threaten, and lure female victims into COMBS’ orbit, often under the pretense of a romantic relationship. COMBS then used force, threats of force, and coercion, to cause victims to engage in extended sex acts with male commercial sex workers that COMBS referred to as, among other things, “Freak Offs.” Freak Offs were elaborate and produced sex performances that COMBS arranged, directed, masturbated during, and often electronically recorded. In arranging these Freak Offs, COMBS, with the assistance of members and associates of the Combs Enterprise, transported, and caused to be transported, commercial sex workers across state lines and internationally. Freak Offs occurred regularly, sometimes lasted multiple days, and often involved multiple commercial sex workers. During Freak Offs, COMBS distributed a variety of controlled substances to victims, in part to keep the victims obedient and compliant. Sometimes unbeknownst to the victims, COMBS kept videos he filmed of victims engaging in sex acts with commercial sex workers. After Freak Offs, COMBS and the victims typically received IV fluids to recover from the physical exertion and drug use. DOJ Filing

“Combs was arrested and indicted in the Southern District of New York on September 16, 2024, on charges of racketeering, sex trafficking by force, and transportation for purposes of prostitution. He is held in federal custody at the Federal Correctional Institution, Fort Dix. During a court appearance on October 10, 2024, Judge Arun Subramanian set Combs’s trial start date as May 5, 2025. On November 27, 2024, a judge denied bail for a third time. On April 18, 2025, a request by Combs’s lawyers to postpone the trial for two months was denied. On October 3, 2025, Combs was sentenced to four years in prison, followed by five years of supervised release. With the 12 months already spent in holding, Combs was originally expected to be released in May 2028, but in July 2026, his release date was changed to January 24, 2028.”

A rather unusual twist to this sordid story is that of Combs’ security, Faheem Muhammad aka Mr. Fixit, who just happens to have been made head of security at Michael Jackson’s estate shortly before Jackson was drugged to death by his doctor, Dr. Conrad Murray June 5th 2009. According to unconfirmed rumors, Muhammad was given the power by Combs to make his “problems disappear”. He owns Elite Transportation & Security Services, LLC in Los Angeles and gifted his son 128 acres of land in San Diego County bordering right on the Mexican border. He also operates OASIS, a $10 million real estate business in the Chicago area connected with Neighborhood Housing Services of Chicago, Inc.

Erika Kirk/TPUSA

This is an ongoing investigation but thanks to the intrepid journalism of Ian Carroll, James Li, Candice Owens, and sharp comedy of Jimmy Dore, some pretty disturbing aspects of Erika Kirk and her connections with military contractors, intelligence agencies, Epstein types and the Moonies is surfacing now that Charlie Kirk was eliminated for criticizing Israel and opposing the Iran war and TPUSA has been changed from a campus debate media circus into a fundamentalist cult and money laundering conduit.

The connection with the Moonies is through Liberty University which Moon bailed out and took control of back when he was tasked with conducting a hostile takeover of the evangelical community. According to Owens, Kirk nee Erika Frantzve worked for the Next Model Management run by Faith Kate, a modeling agency specializing in Eastern European women and a dear friend of Jefferey Epstein. Kate knew Epstein before this time when she was VP at Wilhelmina Models, co-founded by Fran or Francis Rothschild who Epstein was a money manager for.

There’s a weird relationship with the Rothstein family when she lived with Nicole Rothstein and was conducting unlicenced real estate deals in connection with the modeling agency involved in housing the models in New York city. Concerns about trafficking come with her connection to the Romanian charity “Romanian Angels Project” an orphanage with “75 children” and the Antonio Placement Center at the Marine Corp. base in Constanta Romania started around 2012.

Colonel Otto Busher is accused of running a brothel and trafficking girls while active at the base and photos Kirk has posted show she and him together and her praising his work with orphans. This is a ongoing investigation due to the meteoric political rise in the status of Kirk and the amount of rage directed at anyone investigating her past so do check in with the relevant investigators for updates. [References: Jimmy Dore – James Li – Ian Carroll]

The latest in weird connections is the revelation that TPUSA jet planes are meeting early mornings at remote airfields formerly used by the Cocaine Cowboys back in Iran Contra times with jets controlled by Trump owner Miriam Adelson before flying off to Israel. The Adelson’s are a long standing family often associated with mafia operations that ran casinos like The Sands and The Venetian through the Nevada Sands Corporation along with casinos in Macao, and Singapore, long outposts of the British Dope Inc. system. His funding of the Republican Jewish Caucus (RJC) ensured Republicans vow their first born children to the cause of Israel and the Adelson Family Foundation, which funded a right-wing think tank in Jerusalem, the Adelson Institute for Strategic Studies for the promotion and the funding of genocidalists like PM Netanyahu or General Ariel Sharon.

We were introduced to the satanist Col. Michael Aquino earlier in the article. On the board of TPUSA as an advisor is a collaborator with Aquino, Col. Paul Vallely.

Aquino and Vallely called for an explicitly Nietzschean form of warfare, which they dubbed “mindwar.” “Like the sword Excalibur,” they wrote, “we have but to reach out and seize this tool; and it can transform the world for us if we have but the courage and the integrity to guide civilization with it. If we do not accept Excalibur, then we relinquish our ability to inspire foreign cultures with our morality. If they then devise moralities unsatisfactory to us, we have no choice but to fight them on a more brutish level.” And what is “mindwar?” “The term is harsh and fear-inspiring,” Aquino wrote. “And it should be: It is a term of attack and victory—not one of rationalization and coaxing and conciliation. The enemy may be offended by it; that is quite all right as long as he is defeated by it. A definition is offered: Mindwar is the deliberate, aggressive convincing of all participants in a war that we will win that war.”

In another weird connection, Erika’s mother worked at “IMET Labs (Innovative Medical & Environmental Technologies) was a company involved in risk analysis and data tech, linked to Lori A. Frantzve, who filed patents using their “Correct Measures™” technology, later associated with her founding roles at AZ-Tech, GTEK, and E3TEK, focusing on advanced data solutions and risk management. Essentially, IMET Labs was a tech firm where Lori Frantzve developed innovative risk assessment tools, leading to her later entrepreneurial ventures in similar tech spaces.”

Addendum

This is a general list of deaths in connection with the Clinton family.

Shawn Lucas claimed DNC rigged election – died of accidental polypharmacy in August 2016 (Polypharmacy is the taking of multiple medications at once).

Charles Meissner Assistant US Secretary of Commerce under Clinton – Plane crash.

Victor Thorn – Authored books against Clintons – Committed suicide on 54th birthday.

Charles Miller – Created WH big brother database for Clintons – suicide by gun in shallow pit (police suspect murder).

Eric Butera – Informant and set to testify against Clintons – beaten to death.

Lt. Gen David McCloud – Dir. Joint Chiefs of Staff Clinton – plane crash.

Seth Richards – DNC staffer – “robbery murder” after Wikileaks.

Daniel Dutko – DNC fundraising & finance – head injuries (mountain bike).

Mary Mahoney – WH intern friends with Monica Lewinsky – “robbery murder” during Paula Jones lawsuit blamed on someone else who swore innocence.

Ron Miller – Informant set to testify against Clintons – unknown illness.

Ron Brown – US Secretary of Commerce Clinton – plane crash, bullet in head, no autopsy.

Charles Meisner – Assistant Secretary of Commerce – plane crash.

Croatian Investigator – Investigating Ron Brown plane crash – bullet to head.

Jon Walker – Investigator of Whitewater & Madison Guaranty Savings and Loan – fell to death from Lincoln Towers in Arlington.

Vince Foster – Deputy White House Council & Hillary’s law partner – gun shot wound to mouth “suicide”.

Gandy Baugh – Attorney for Clinton friend Dan Lassiter – suicide.

Jerry Parks – Head security for governor Bill Clinton – shot with semiautomatic handgun through rear of car, told family he feared for his life, said the Clintons were cleaning house.

Carlos Ghigliotti – Investigating Waco – sitting at desk, badly decomposing.

Charles Ruff – Clinton attorney – found unconsious outside his shower.

John Ashe – scheduled to testify, said he could indict Clintons – “crushed throat” before he could testify.

Ambassador Stevens – Ambassador to Libya – abandoned by Secretary Hillary Clinton to ISIS terrorists.

Jim Wilhite – Vice Chairman of ARKLA (Ron Miller) under Clinton – one man skiing accident on family vacation.

Gareth Williams – MI6 spy, hacked data on Bill Clinton – found padlocked in duffel bag in his bathtub.

Kathy Ferguson & Bill Sheldon – Set to testify in Paula Jones case – 2 separate suicides.

John Hilyer – Reporter on Clinton Chronicles, investigating Mena AR drug smuggling – “heart attack” suspicious since he just discovered new incriminating evidence and told friends he feared for his life.

Barbara Wise – Reporter at Clinton Chronicles, investigating drug smuggling at Mena AR – “heart attack”, suspicious since she discovered evidence.

Victor Raiser & Montgomery Raiser – Finance co-chair of Bill Clinton campaign – mysterious plane crash.

Dr. Stanley Heard – Clinton chairman of NCHCAC – plane crash with him and his attorney on board “maintence issues”.

Michael Brown and his wife – FBI agent helped with Wikileaks – murder suicide.

James McDougal – Former business partner to Bill Clinton – cardiac arrest in prison right before he was to testify against Clinton.

Johnny Lawhorn – Discovered large check made out to Bill Clinton – car accident (suspicious).

Stanley Huggins – Investigator of Madison Gauranty associated with James McDougal – viral pneumonia before his findings could be released.

Susan Coleman – Had affair with Clinton and was pregnant – gunshot to back of head, ruled a suicide.

Clinton bodyguards found dead – Major William Barkley, Captain Scott Reynolds, Sgt. Brian Hanley, Sgt. Tim Sabel, Major General William Robertson, Col. William Densberger, Col. Robert Kelley, Spec. Gary Rhodes, Steve Willis, Robert Williams, Conway LeBleu, Todd McKeehan.

Had info on IVES/HENRY case – Keith Coney, accident; Keith McMaskie, stabbed; Gregory Collins, gunshot; Jeff Rhodes, shot and mutiliated; James Milan, decapitated; Jordan Kettleson, shot to death; Richard Winters, robbery/murder.

Writer bio: Andrew Laverdiere is a researcher, political activist and congressional candidate who publishes regularly on Economics for Human Beings on Substack and Canadian Patriot Review



The views of individual contributors do not necessarily represent those of the Canadian Patriot Review.