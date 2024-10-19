In light of the recent biolab fire in Georgia, I highly recommend people review this discussion on the ugly truth about US biowarfare.
In this Canadian Patriot Podcast, Matt and Cynthia talk to Jeff J. Brown, author, co-founder of the Bioweapon Truth Commission and the curator of the Global Online Library (BWTC-GOL). During this interview Jeff provides an overview of biowarfare in the 20th century from the dark days of WWI to the Pentagon’s acquisition of Unit 731 Japanese biological warfare specialists in the wake of WWII. Examples of US/UK abuses of biological warfare in defiance of international laws is also discussed leading us into the heated topic of today’s 13+ Pentagon-managed biolabs in Ukraine which have been a cause of major concern for Russian leadership for years. Jeff additionally takes us through China’s similar concerns with US biolabs littered throughout Asia and much of Africa.
Since this discussion Jeff Brown has recently published on his substack BREAKING! NATO chemical false flag attack uncovered in Ukraine to blame Russia. JB West and JB East present: See You In The Hague! #51. Transcript and podcasts.
The transcript to the NATO chemical false flag discussion can be found here.
After months of denial, U.S. admits to running Ukraine biolabs
June 14, 2022 By Steve Sweeney
Washington has been urged to come clean over its biolab program in Ukraine after the Department of Defense admitted its existence.
The Pentagon said on Thursday that it has operated 46 biolabs in Ukraine handling dangerous pathogens, after previously dismissing the charges as Russian propaganda.
China has joined calls for the United States to explain the role and capacity of the laboratories following the Pentagon’s stunning reversal after months of denial.
In March leaked papers appeared to suggest that its operations in Ukraine were sensitive while Kiev was reportedly blocked from public disclosure about the program.
According to a document signed between the two nations, Ukraine is obliged to transfer the dangerous pathogens to the U.S. Department of Defense for biological research.
Those who had raised concerns over the presence of the biolabs have been dismissed as conspiracy theorists and accused of regurgitating Russian disinformation.
But comments made by U.S. Deputy Secretary of state Victoria Nuland in March prompted further suspicions when she appeared to confirm the biological program, saying she feared the labs would “fall into Russian hands.”
China’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Friday that the U.S. must explain its activities and called on it to stop “single-handedly opposing the establishment of a verification mechanism for the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC).
“As I stressed time and again, the U.S. conducts more bio-military activities than any other country in the world.¨ Read More
https://www.peoplesworld.org/article/after-months-of-denial-u-s-admits-to-running-ukraine-biolabs/
Here is the list of the US BIOLABS WARFARE in UKraine:
US officials have gone into overdrive attempting to explain away the existence of the biolabs. Robert Pope, the director of the Cooperative Threat Reduction Program, a 30-year-old Defense Department program, has admitted that the labs could release “dangerous pathogens.”
...However, the internet sleuths archived the information before it could be memory-holed forever.
https://web.archive.org/web/20170130193016/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-kharkiv-eng.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20210511164310/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-luhansk-eng.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20170221125752/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-dnipropetrovsk-eng.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20210506053014/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-vinnitsa-eng.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20170221125752/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-dnipropetrovsk-eng.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20170207122550/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-kherson-fact-sheet-eng.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20170223011502/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-ternopil-fact-sheet-eng.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20170208032526/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-zakarpatska-fact-sheet-eng.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20170208032526/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-zakarpatska-fact-sheet-eng.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20170202040923/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-lviv-dl-eng.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20170201004446/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-lviv-rdvl-eng.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20161230143004/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-eidss.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20210506212717/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-pathogen-asset-control.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20170207153023/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/dtro-dnipropetrovsk-rdvl_eng.pdf
https://web.archive.org/web/20170211022339/https://photos.state.gov/libraries/ukraine/895/pdf/kiev-ivm-fact-sheet-eng.pdf