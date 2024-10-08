Our current society has the choice of either collapsing into a long dark age, or renewing the great birth of mankind which expressed itself brilliantly with the establishment of its first Constitutional Republic via the American Revolution of 1776. As those foolish decisions shaping history would have it, the world of sovereign republics free of colonialism would not be carried into reality with the birth of America.

All developments leading up to the present crises have been shaped directly by the intrinsic tension between two inclinations. On the one side, we find the spirit of discovery and faith in the perfectibility of the universe and man embodied in the best traditions of the United States of America, while on the other do we find an inclination towards stasis and the pessimistic attitude that not only is the universe a cold, evil place, but so too is the humanity found within it. While history has been a struggle between representatives of these two outlooks, with the advent of thermonuclear capabilities, and the actual possibility of self extermination, no longer is mankind afforded the liberty to tolerate their co-existence. One must prevail.

Canada must locate its true character within this historical dynamic if it is to overcome the greatest obstacle to its evolution. This obstacle is to be found within the un-principled British imperial system which formed its historical and present behaviour.

It is the design of the present report to shed light several key fallacies embedded within the foundations of Canada’s paradoxical system in order to ensure that she does not remain a tool of those interests intent on subverting the best traditions of humanity during this time of economic crisis and war. Rather, the author intends that these existential crises provide an opportunity of honest self examination such that this great northern territory take up its vital role as a servant to the interests of humankind as a true sovereign nation.

To re-emphasize; this system has proven to be one of the greatest sources of confusion and evil in our nation’s history and if we are to overcome its intended limitations, we must take a moment and evaluate what underlies it.

What is a Sovereign Nation?

The very toleration of something as self contradictory as a Party System as a pillar of a nation state, could only occur to the extent that a fallacious idea of sovereignty were maintained. Contrary to popular belief, nations are not the effect of some “social contract” agreed upon to check the innate selfishness of mankind. Nor can it be assumed that empires are simply the natural outgrowth of nations, within a Hobbesian world of each against all.

Since modern international law and the sacred right to national sovereignty now being threatened by the Blair doctrine of R2P and the `World Government“, is rooted in the 1648 Treaty signed in Westphalia, it would do well to look to that founding document to see first hand upon what basis a nation is to be considered sovereign. In this way, we may re-evaluate to what degree sovereignty has been destroyed under the monetarist system of Globalization… especially in those nations popularly perceived to be the most free and democratic of the world.

`That there shall be a Christian and Universal Peace, and a perpetual, true and sincere Amity, between his Sacred Imperial Majesty and his most Christian Majesty as also between all and each of the Allies…That this Peace and Amity shall be observed and cultivated with such a Sincerity and Zeal, that each Party shall endeavour to procure the Benefit, Honour and Advantage of the other; that thus on all sides they may see this Peace and Friendship in the Roman Empire, and the Kingdom of France flourish by entertaining a good and faithful neighbourhood

The preamble goes on to outline the need for mutual forgiveness of transgressions, and mutual cooperation of all parties. What is remarkable is that for the first time in history, was a legal framework crafted that not only put an end to war, but established the necessary ingredients foe a durable peace… not as a negation of war, or a list of `do nots`, but rather as a positive principle` of creative change.

One is also struck by the spirit of Grace, Forgiveness and Charity which shine forth in these words, especially the mandate of `the benefit of the other`. This spirit did not embody the vast majority of signers of the Treaty, but rather only a small minority of individuals working directly with its leading architect, Cardinal Mazarin of France. Yet, even so, the principled character of the individual personality, not some mob, was necessary to forge its success, and as an effect has had a durable effect upon the cultivation of personalities born and raised under the new framework shaped by Mazarin and his law. A handful of such personalities would go on to found the United States of America as a direct outgrowth of this revolution in statecraft.

What we find is that Sovereign nations have a character analogous to the character of what we would classify as the virtuous individual. Just as some individuals are weaker and stronger, some are foolish, and others wise, some are trapped by selfish impulses they themselves don’t fully understand and others by principled motives, so too do we discover nations are similarly defined. As the character of a human is also known as his or her constitution, so too are statesmen obliged not to act as careerists or pragmatists for present concerns as is too often the case today, but rather to ensure the foundation, defence and cultivation of good constitutions which will form the character of its people, in order for its people to reciprocally reinforce and develop their nation’s constitution.

This fact has been a matter of intense reflection by the most powerful minds and strategists for good and evil throughout history, so it would be wise for any reader to take such considerations as seriously as the founding fathers did when they chose to risk their lives for those universal ideals expressed in the words written on the founding documents of the U.S. republic. It must also be considered when evaluating the unprincipled founding documents of Canada, a nation which, though many believe to be a beacon of democracy and freedom in the world, is actually one of the most tightly controlled colonies of an unseen empire. This British empire advocates nothing less than the reduction of humanity both in quantity and quality as proposed by the likes of Prince Philip[1]. This has been the legacy of the British Empire System of Empire, of which Canada is still an unacknowledged part, as juxtaposed against the empire’s mortal adversary, the American system of political economy embedded in the United States Constitution.

We will continue this discussion in a few days with a comparative investigation of the Canadian vs American constitutions.

Footnote

[1] “Human population growth is probably the single most serious long-term threat to survival. We’re in for a major disaster if it isn’t curbed–not just for the natural world, but for the human world. The more people there are, the more resources they’ll consume, the more pollution they’ll create, the more fighting they will do. We have no option. If it isn’t controlled voluntarily, it will be controlled involuntarily by an increase in disease, starvation and war.”

-Prince Philip, founder of the World Wildlife Fund