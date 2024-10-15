While the principles of republicanism embodied in the American System demand a protective tariff, and productive credit, while the British System demands the inverse, it is worth asking; “do the upper quotes mean to infer that Free Trade is intrinsically an evil?” Not at all. In fact, guided by a principled intention towards progress and development among all sovereign participants, freedom of trade has had the effect of uniting and empowering all involved.

Among the clearest cases, we need only look to the newly liberated colonies themselves just after the Declaration of Independence. These former colonies, left to their own personal self interest, local currency controls, and fragmented tariff policies on imports, were so divided that a re-conquering was all but inevitable. However, Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton’s bold program to federalize legitimate debts opened up an ability to pay off the debt occurred during the war, and trade freely amongst themselves under a federal government acting for the general welfare which ensured great unity and national power.

A similar case can be viewed in the formation of the German Zollverein led by the follower of Alexander Hamilton, German economist Friederick List, or the attempted Reciprocity Treaties arranged between America and Canada of the late 19th century by the Canadian followers of Abraham Lincoln such as the statesmen Isaac Buchanan and Wilfrid Laurier.

The key that united these case studies is 1) their common blocking, via protective tariffs, of Monopolized private interests controlled by the financier oligarchy centred in London, 2) the abolishment of usury and wild speculation and 3) the instituting of visionary programs which were designed to promote the general welfare. These long-term projects would not only be fuelled by 4) national credit issued via national banking procedures, but would ensure that 5) investments and private industry would be tied to physically productive enterprises. Profit is good… as long as it is tied to something truly useful to the success of humanity, as well as the entrepreneur.

However, when no guiding principle is actively moving the participant states towards common aims of all, and only the mindless unruly beast known as “the Market” is left to rule freely over the many, then no durable good has ever, will ever or could ever occur. A society that tolerates a system which severs human intention and principle so absolutely from its behaviour, in favour of popular opinion and pleasure worshipping, has lost all moral fitness to survive, and the oligarchy which will run free to monopolize all commodities under such a “laissez-faire” logic of enslaved nations shall, by its very nature, not stop until the society which it has trapped in its ideological web has consumed itself into oblivion.

Case Study: Changing Nature

The final test of any system will not occur in a class room, or academic high tower, but in applied reality. In this way, by acting on our concepts, and observing how the universe responds to our ideas may we competently judge whether to keep or discard a hypothesis.

This is no less true for political economy as it is for the so-called “hard” sciences. If someone were to confront us and assert: Isn’t the notion of the superiority of the American System over the British System merely a matter of opinion? We may with self-assurance warmly reply that they are mistaken. Just as universal gravitation was not discovered by a mystical fraud like Isaac Newton[5], or by a consensus, but by the genius of a Kepler, so too can we assert that the universal validity of the American System is discoverable to self conscious reason. As mankind has become more aware of nature’s secrets, keys have been discovered unlocking doors to her bounty, and the unruly chaos which is her “natural” state has yielded in increased tameness to the gentle hand of the plough, the sail, and the dam.

Where wilderness of the West had kept civilization at bay, Lincoln’s Transcontinental Railway program opened new corridors to development and the blossoming of new cities. Where deserts have made way to valleys and farms such as California’s Imperial Valley, so too have swamps been tamed as under the Tennessee Valley Authority, both programs effected under Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal. Where unruly rapids and shallow waters prevented shipping, has the St. Laurence Seaway opened up rivers to humanity’s field of activity, and where the earth had determined the limit of man’s existence for all of human history, did JFK’s dream extend our field of activity to other planetary bodies.

The Anti-Entropic Science of Physical Economy

In refuting British Imperial thinkers Thomas Malthus, Adam Smith, and Charles Darwin by name in his book The Unity of Law, Henry C. Carey (advisor to Lincoln and leading American System economist) observed that the only reasonable metric to determine a nation’s success is the increase of the productive powers of labour, manifest in 1) the unbounded increase of powers of association of producer and consumer, 2) the unbounded increase of the ratio of Mind’s dominance to Matter. In refuting the British notion that returns on production MUST always diminish and decay over time, leading inevitably towards overpopulation, starvation and war, Carey makes his case for the higher unity of law which is apparent with the acknowledgement of creative reason:

“Here was further proof of the universality of natural laws- the course of man, in reference to the earth at large, being thus shown to have been the same that we see it now to be in reference to all the instruments into which he fashions parts of the great machine itself. Always commencing with the poorest axes, he proceeds onward to those of steel; always commencing with the poorer soils, he proceeds onward toward those capable of yielding larger returns to labor; increase of numbers being thus proved to be essential to increase in the supply of food. Here was a unity of law leading to perfect harmony of all real and permanent human interests, and directly opposed to the discords taught by Mr. Malthus… Reflecting upon this, he (Carey) was soon brought to expression of the belief, that closer examination would lead to development of the great fact, that there existed but a single system of laws; those instituted for the government of inorganic matter proving to be the same by which that matter was governed when it took the form of man, or of communities of men.”

In the 20th Century, Lyndon LaRouche, having independently come to Carey’s conclusion and without any foreknowledge of the American System of Political Economy, established in his science of physical economy the metric of the unbounded increase of mankind’s Relative Potential Population Density, measured as an increase of the productive powers of labour measured per capita and per square kilometre. Redefining notions of Work, Energy and Power behind notions of Leibnizian Dynamics rather than Newtonian statistical notions prevalent in academic circles[6], LaRouche explained his discovery in various texts, not the least among them is the Science of Christian Economy where LaRouche writes:

“The science of political economy is premised upon conclusive, empirical evidence of a fundamental difference which sets the human species absolutely apart from and above, all of the animal species, as Moses specifies in Genesis 1:26. This crucial difference is mankind’s power to increase the potential population density of the human species as a whole by means of the voluntary generation, transmission, and efficient assimilation of scientific and technological progress. Mankind is capable of increasing, intentionally, the maximum size of the human population which could be self-sustained by its own labor, per average square kilometre of land area, while also raising the average physical standard of living. No animal species can accomplish this.”

The scientific formulation of a system usually taught as a mere social theory is not only a crucial breakthrough in human history, but has given leading world citizens around the world the necessary tools, the “objective” metrics of value, for them to successfully develop their national economies which serving the inalienable Rights of Man. The current mental block to an open recognition of the validity of this new thought in practice, especially among leading Western governments, has been mankind’s inability to break free from the imperial conditioning called “the second law of thermodynamics” or simply “entropy”.

The cultish religious belief that the universe as a whole is not only a closed (bounded) system, but also a system which is moving constantly towards increasing states of disorder and towards a reduced potential for change, can only be adhered to via a total disregard for the evidence found in the directed change in evolution since the Cambrian epoch[8], Kepler’s proof of the harmonic ordering of Solar Systems, as well as mankind’s powers of creative reason that have permitted him, over millennium, to constantly leap beyond his supposedly fixed spiritual and material limits. All evidence that creative thought has intrinsic active existence within the universe must be totally ignored for any such belief as Entropy, Darwinian biology, or even monetarism to hold any influence in society.

Manifest Destiny as Anti-Entropy

In contrast to the entropic view of the British System stands the American System mandate of constant anti-entropic development which has been expressed both theologically in the form of Genesis 1: 28 [9], politically in the form of Cusa’s New World Project taken up by Columbus in 1480, and economically as John Quincy Adams’ policy of Manifest Destiny[10].

It is vital for citizens everywhere, but Canadians especially, to comprehend that with the ironic possession of greater land potential and one tenth the population of the USA, whatever progress achieved throughout Canada’s history has occurred in spite of and never because of our adherence to Britain’s system of Party Politics and Free Trade.

Inversely the only reason why America has not progressed MORE than it has, is because of the British Policy of Party of Politics and Free Trade subverting its own constitutional traditions introduced under such populist anglophiles such as Andrew Jackson, Teddy Roosevelt and Harry Truman[11].

Were we as a nation, and humanity as a whole, to continue to hold onto the foolish doctrines endorsed by the British Empire, and not overcome our corrupt habits of “lazy reason” which have permitted us to tolerate the self- destructive British System for so long, our self- extermination by war, disease, and starvation are all but assured. Were we not to recognize the solid foundation of reason that the American System of Republic has provided humanity in 1776, then the double edged sword of democracy and tyranny outlined in Plato’s Republic would perpetually take turns draining the blood of our children until no more blood could be drawn from the body of humankind.

But as the Founding Fathers recognized that the time had been made ripe to pluck the seeds planted by Plato in his challenge to future generations in the Republic 2000 years earlier, so too must we now ensure that the ripeness of this time of great peril is not missed by a sleeping, cowardly society. The policies of Russia and China are echoing a future time that today exists naught but as a potential for something better[12].

Connecting the old and new worlds via rail through the Bering Strait, greening those wounds known as deserts via great water projects such as the North American Water and Power Alliance (NAWAPA) and Africa’s Transaqua exist as pillars on earth around which a new financial system may be created. Pillars beyond the earth include Russia’s bold program for Asteroid Defence, China’s lunar mining initiative and international Mars colonization projects echoed by the successful landing of the Curiosity Rover in August 2012.

All of these endeavours shall accelerate and be accelerated by the advent of man’s long overdue harnessing of fusion energy for civilian use, followed soon thereafter by controlled Matter-Antimatter processes. All will have the effect of increasing those key parameters laid out by Henry C. Carey over a century ago. All will demonstrate the anti-entropic nature of mind.

With this potential and necessary future looking upon us and demanding that the American Revolution finally be completed the world over, may we not safely ask; Is it not time that Canada becomes a republic?

